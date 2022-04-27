Ed Sheeran in Cork FAQs: All you need to know on timings, ticket arrangements, access...

What are the timings of the gigs on Thursday and Friday?

Gates open at 4pm, with first act (Denise Chaila) due on stage around 6pm. Sheeran himself is expected on stage about 8pm, with the show ending at approximately 10.30pm.

Ticketing seems different than before?

Yes, as an anti-touting measure there are no physical/paper tickets, so you can’t print them. Attendees need to ‘unlock’ and download the tickets to their smartphones via the Ticketmaster app.

Organisers have asked people to ensure they download their tickets before they set out to the gig. Once unlocked by the main booker, tickets can be transferred to other members of your group. Double-check that you’re attending the right day, and be sure to have your phone fully charged.

Ticketmaster's instructions for those wanting to access their Ed Sheeran tickets.

Can I bring a bag?

Only a very small one. Organisers say no bags bigger than A4 size will be allowed in the venue. Other usual restrictions are in place on what you can bring into the stadium. Drinks and food will be available inside.

What are the traffic restrictions?

The main cordon will kick in at 3pm each day, with restrictions from the roundabout at the top of Monahan Road, and other access points near Ballintemple and Blackrock. Further restrictions will be in place from 5pm, which is expected to be the busiest time.

Where can you drop off and collect people?

With 35,000 people at each gig, be warned that areas such as the Monahan Road roundabout (20-min walk to stadium), Ballintemple village (10 min) and Blackrock will be very busy immediately before and after the concerts. Kids, especially, will be tired after a long evening, but it might be worth thinking about a pickup point a little away from the stadium. Eg Boreenmanna Road rather than Blackrock Road.

Who are the support acts?

Denise Chaila is a rapper widely tipped to become one of Ireland’s breakout stars this year. A brilliant performer, she’ll be a rare Limerick person who gets a rousing cheer from the home crowd in the Páirc. Maisie Peters is a 21-year-old English singer-songwriter who Sheeran has signed to his own label.

The impressive round stage set-up Ed Sheeran is using on his Mathematics tour. Picture: Conor Ó Mearáin / Collins Photos

What can we expect from the man himself?

About 24 songs over the course of 140 minutes. Most are from his own five albums, but the Croke Park gigs also featured two cover versions: traditional song The Parting Glass, and Justin Bieber’s Love Yourself. He also has a band with him this time around, but for most of the set it’ll still just be Ed, his guitar and his effects pedals.

The stage is a different set-up than any previous gig at the Páirc. Situated in the centre of the pitch, it's round, with huge curved screens. It also revolves.

What should you wear?

It’s an outdoor gig, so you may want to lean towards practicality rather than haute-couture style. Thursday and Friday evening are expected to be quite chilly but mostly dry. Also, you will have to do some walking to access the stadium, so put the high heels aside until the afterparty.

A view of the crowd at the Ed Sheeran concert at Croke Park. Picture: Conor Ó Mearáin / Collins Photos

One more pro tip?

Time your toilet breaks carefully, especially if you’re with kids. It will be nigh impossible to get to a toilet at the end of the concert.