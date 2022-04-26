Derry Girls review: LOL count down, but final series still on track for success 

It's hard to believe we’re already half-way through the final series of Derry Girls. After two cracking episodes, our expectations were high for this instalment. Unfortunately, it must be said this one didn’t deliver as many laughs, and much like the train most of the episode takes place on, there were a few hiccups along the way.

What happened?

The bulk of this weeks’ episode takes place on a train from Derry to Portrush. After starting the trip off by forgetting Clare (Nicola Coughlan) at the train station, Erin (Saoirse Monica-Jackson) insists on the Derry Girls having their own independence and sitting in a different carriage to the older half of the McCool/Quinn clan. Clare, meanwhile, is forced to pass the 20 minutes until the next train listening to a very sexually frustrated train station worker — and Sister Michael (Siobhán McSweeney).

Getting stuck is the theme of the day, with some of the other characters finding themselves caught in a rather embarrassing situation when someone from their past turns up and seems very excited to see them — but they have no idea who she is.

The Derry Girls find themselves in an even more precarious situation when they realise James’ (Dylan Llewellyn) bag has mistakenly been picked up by a dangerous looking sort, and they’ve been left with his. Upon opening it, they find a rake of cash, a balaclava, a gun and a bag of Tayto’s salt and vinegar — which Orla (Louisa Harland) has started munching away on before the seriousness of the situation has become apparent.

This week's music

MMMBop by Hanson is the reoccurring theme of this third episode of the final season, while Riverdance by Bill Whelan, Remember Me by Blue Boy and Place Your Hands by Reef also get a spin.

Any new faces?

We’re starting to wonder just how many famous cameos a six-episode season can fit in to its final stretch — Derry Girls is certainly giving it a good go. This week’s episode features Amy Huberman playing the very sexually frustrated train station worker who has no qualms about letting the whole station know of her woes, while internet sensation Michael Fry stars as the unflappable Fra — a snack trolley attendant who is very protective of his ‘display’ kit-kats.

Funniest bits

As mentioned, while we enjoyed this week’s offering, we didn’t get as many laugh-out-loud moments as we are used to from Derry Girls. One-liners from Michelle (“I am sweatin’ like a hooker in mass") and Aunt Sarah (“Jesus just hand me a spade and help me bury myself”) helped keep a smile on our faces though — as did James strutting around in those knee-high glittery blue boots.

