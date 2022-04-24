Five Things for the Week Ahead: Ed Sheeran comes to Cork, Ozark concludes on Netflix

1 |film|

Happening

Selected cinemas

A film that veers from intense to harrowing, Happening follows a young college student who discovers she's pregnant in 1960s France - and is caught between a life of ostracism in a conservative society, and the trials of seeking an illegal abortion.

2 |theatre|

Everyman Young Company - Taster Workshop

The Everyman, Cork; Thursday April 28

A free theatre-making workshop with Graffiti’s artistic director Niall Cleary, taking place in The Everyman studio space and auditorium, ahead of a full collaborative course in the artform for young people happening this autumn.

Free, but booking is necessary: https://everymancork.com/events/everyman-young-company-taster-workshop/

3 |streaming|

Jason Bateman as Martin 'Marty' Byrde, Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde in Ozark.

Ozark

Netflix, Friday April 29

Another popular show rolling out its final episodes. Can the Byrdes really get out of their years of money-laundering with a happy ending?

4 |live music|

Ed Sheeran

Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork; Thursday & Friday

The megastar continues his Irish tour with two shows at Leeside's GAA stadium. Tickets are still available for both gigs.

5 |choral|

Cork International Choral Festival

April 27 - May 1

After the curtailments of the Covid era, the annual event is back to a full incarnation with thousands of people from all over Ireland and beyond converging on Cork for a celebration of song.