Paul Mescal, outdoor cinemas and 300-plus movies — it's Schull's Fastnet Film Festival

If you want to watch a movie or two with Paul Mescal who became famous as Connell inthen the Fastnet Film Festival is where it's all happening next month.
The Fastnet Film Festival, based in Schull in West Cork, is running from Wednesday, May 25 to Sunday, May 29,
The popular festival was launched on Thursday evening at Cork's Crane Lane Theatre, with a special ‘Cinematographers’ Party’ for filmmakers and was attended by festival director, John Kelleher, and writer/director, Gerard Stembridge.
Stephen Rea, Aisling Walsh, Ciarán Hinds, Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, David Puttnam, anddirector Lenny Abrahamson were announced, alongside a programme including more than 300 short films, 13 feature length films, outdoor cinema screenings and special events including a live concert from West Cork band Interference, a programme of Scottish film, Irish Day on Cape Clear, and the now-famous Film Quiz.
The festival will also run events for film-makers on multiple aspects of the artform, from direction and lighting to funding and distribution, while a fringe programme includes live music, drama, book readings, an Antarctic Virtual Reality Exhibition, and family activities for all.
Michael Antonio Keane director of Hoodwinkers and Jean van Sinderen-Law, at the Cinematographers Party at Crane Lane Theatre for the upcoming 13th Fastnet Film Festival, in Schull, West Cork.
Hilary McCarthy, Tom McCarthy and Bridie Dalton- at the launch of the 13th Fastnet Film Festival.
Niamh and Chris Morris, Passage, West Cork
Stephanie Power, Jack Levis and Martin Levis
Ivan Rodriguez-Spain, Ronan Burke (director of As Easy as Riding a Bike), Thomas O Driscoll and Bri Hyland
Hilary McCarthy and Helen Wells