Paul Mescal, outdoor cinemas and 300-plus movies — it's Schull's Fastnet Film Festival

Stephen Rea, Aisling Walsh, Ciarán Hinds, Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, David Puttnam, and Normal People director Lenny Abrahamson will also be in the West Cork town next month
Paul Mescal will attend this year's Fastnet Film Festival, May 25-29; Tom Mc Carthy, chairman and John Kelleher- festival director at the launch of the Fastnet Film Festival 2022

Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 10:47
Mike McGrath Bryan

If you want to watch a movie or two with Paul Mescal who became famous as Connell in Normal People then the Fastnet Film Festival is where it's all happening next month.

The Fastnet Film Festival, based in Schull in West Cork, is running from Wednesday, May 25 to Sunday, May 29, 

Philippa Kennedy, Laetitia Catalano and Liadh Pyburn, at the launch of this year's Fastnet Film Festival. Picture: Gerard McCarthy
The popular festival was launched on Thursday evening at Cork's Crane Lane Theatre, with a special ‘Cinematographers’ Party’ for filmmakers and was attended by festival director, John Kelleher, and writer/director, Gerard Stembridge.

Paul Mescal speaks onstage during the Hulu Panel at Winter TCA 2020. Picture: Erik Voake/Getty Images
Stephen Rea, Aisling Walsh, Ciarán Hinds, Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, David Puttnam, and Normal People/Conversations with Friends director Lenny Abrahamson were announced, alongside a programme including more than 300 short films, 13 feature length films, outdoor cinema screenings and special events including a live concert from West Cork band Interference, a programme of Scottish film, Irish Day on Cape Clear, and the now-famous Film Quiz.

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones in a scene from Normal People.
The festival will also run events for film-makers on multiple aspects of the artform, from direction and lighting to funding and distribution, while a fringe programme includes live music, drama, book readings, an Antarctic Virtual Reality Exhibition, and family activities for all.

Picture: Gerard McCarthy
Michael Antonio Keane director of Hoodwinkers and Jean van Sinderen-Law, at the Cinematographers Party at Crane Lane Theatre for the upcoming 13th Fastnet Film Festival, in Schull, West Cork.

Picture: Gerard McCarthy
Hilary McCarthy, Tom McCarthy and Bridie Dalton- at the launch of the 13th Fastnet Film Festival.

Niamh and Chris Morris, Passage, West Cork

Stephanie Power, Jack Levis and Martin Levis

Ivan Rodriguez-Spain, Ronan Burke (director of As Easy as Riding a Bike), Thomas O Driscoll and Bri Hyland 

Hilary McCarthy and Helen Wells

