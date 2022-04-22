Film review: Happening will likely resonate strongly with an Irish audience

The film brilliantly blends the personal and the political
Film review: Happening will likely resonate strongly with an Irish audience

Happening 

Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 15:01
Declan Burke

★★★★★

Adapted from a novel by Annie Ernaux, which was based on her own experience, Happening (15A) stars Anamaria Vartolomei as Anne, a gifted college student who is terrified when she discovers she is pregnant.

In the deeply conservative world of 1960s France, Anne is trapped in a vice: to become an unwed mother is to destroy any possibility of a normal life, but even attempting to secure an illegal abortion will see her jailed.

Adapted by Marcia Romano and Audrey Diwan, with Diwan directing, Happening brilliantly blends the personal and the political. Anne struggles to cope with the more prosaically debilitating consequences of a secret pregnancy, such as morning sickness, self-hatred and trying to keep up her college grades despite her devastating inner turmoil, all of which feeds into the hypocrisy of a society that fetishizes sex while simultaneously demanding that its women remain ‘pure’ and ‘untainted’.

There’s a Kafkaesque quality of blind and contradictory bureaucracy to Anne’s journey as she desperately attempts to navigate her way out of the labyrinth: unable to confide in her closest friends Brigitte (Louise Orry-Diquéro) and Hélène (Luàna Bajrami), she is abandoned to her fate as she descends into the underworld of back-street abortions.

A film that will likely resonate strongly with an Irish audience, Happening is a gripping, heart-breaking condemnation of patriarchal repression that features a luminous performance from Anamaria Vartolomei in the leading role.

(cinema release)

