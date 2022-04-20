Cork County Libraries are offering free little book bags to September's Junior Infants

All children starting school in Cork county in September of 2022 can get a free Book Bag at their local Cork County Council library, as part of an initiative announced today.

‘My Little Library Book Bag’ is available free for every child starting school in 2022, to help them to prepare for the big step. Children and their parents or guardians are invited to visit their local branch or mobile library, to join and collect a Book Bag - available in English and Irish.

Each ‘My Little Library Book Bag’ contains:

Three books on starting school, making friends and being comfortable to be yourself

A story card on going to the library

A postcard the child can write or draw on and send to their new teacher, or bring to give to the teacher on their first day at school

Their very own library card and special ‘My Little Library’ cardholder

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan said, "I am delighted to see Cork County Council Library Service partaking in this initiative and look forward to seeing our newest library members collect their book bags and embark on a lifetime journey of reading and learning.

"Our Library Service offers storytimes, classes, events, and countless opportunities to fuel the imagination and explore one’s creativity right on our doorsteps. This initiative also presents an opportunity for parents to bring older or younger children along to join the library to borrow their own books.

"I hope this will be the first visit of many for these young readers and their families, as they discover all that their local library has to offer."

Cork County Librarian, Emer O’Brien, added, "Cork County Council Library Service is delighted to participate in the First 5 Little Library Initiative and welcome children who will begin their school journey in September 2022 to start their library membership adventure with us.

"We would like to welcome all of the family to join the library and to regularly visit our branch and mobile libraries in Cork County to borrow books and participate in our services and events."

The initiative is a collaboration between libraries and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, as part of the First 5 Strategy.