Tuesday TV tips: Sister Michael had better be prepared for a show to remember on Derry Girls

Life After Life

BBC2, 9pm

Life After Life

4-part adaptation of Kate Atkinson’s novel of the same name. Thomasin McKenzie plays Ursula who is born for the first time in 1910 to Sylvie ( Fleabag’s Sian Clifford) and Hugh Todd (James McArdle). She dies at birth, but then on the same night she is born for the second time — and this time she lives. Over the course of the series, Ursula will die and be reborn multiple times, and her different lives will see her experience tumultuous changes and two world wars.

Derry Girls

Channel 4, 9.15pm

Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson) in Derry Girls

Jenny Joyce (Leah O’Rourke) has big plans for the fundraising talent so Sister Michael (Siobhan McSweeney) had better be prepared for a show to remember. Meanwhile, Ma Mary (Tara Lynne O’Neill) seems to have finally reached her limit, but could a plumber offer her salvation?

Sport

Premier League: Liverpool v Manchester United, 8pm, Sky Sports

Better Call Saul

Netflix

Better Call Saul: Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn

Sixth, and final series. 13 episodes with the first batch now and the rest in July. Bob Odenkirk is on top form as dodgy lawyer Jimmy McGill, and we get to see his continued moral slide as he moves ever closer to becoming the seriously underhand Saul Goodman, dragging his wife Kim (Rhea Seehorn) along with him. Giancarlo Esposito returns as the cooly terrifying Gus Fring.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Jenn Gannon looks at season two of Netflix series Russian Doll, while John Self reviews Louise Kennedy’s new novel Trespass.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Back into the RTÉ session archives with Dan Hegarty, including live tracks from Sprints (2019), AEMak (2018), God Is An Astronaut (2011), and Cork dream-poppers Emperor Of Ice Cream (1992).