Derry Girls review: A ponytailed priest, a sexy plumber, and a flustered Ma

At some stage in all of our lives, we’ve witnessed our mothers hit breaking point. That moment when you’re asking for your home economics ingredients the night before, your brother wants a lift in to town and yer dad is wondering what’s for tea.

The Quinn/McCool family experience this in the opening moments of episode 2 of the final season of Derry Girls when Ma Mary (Tara Lynne O'Neill) has had it up to HERE. “I am sick of the fact that I am responsible for everything in this house,” she screeches to a shocked audience, “you useless, useless shites!”

Ma’s mini-breakdown sets the stage for another laugh-out-loud episode of the hit comedy series – and a rather unfortunate misunderstanding. But, more on that later.

Derry Girls, episode 2: Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), Orla Mccool (Louis Clare Harland) Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson), Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn).

What happened?

The main plot of this week’s episode is another charity fundraising event at Our Lady Immaculate College — this time for Children in Need. Clare (Nicola Coughlan) is not speaking for 24 hours, Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) is going to read the sick children some of her work (“Erin, no, those wains have suffered enough,” Michelle quips), while Orla (Louisa Harland) is eh, not breathing for 24hrs.

Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) was going to cut her hair to save for a holiday – until she learns it isn’t just the hair she needs to give the charity, but the money raised too. Thankfully, she’s more enthused about the Stars In Their Eyes part of the fundraisers – which will involved the Derry Girls portraying a very well-known British girl band...

Any new faces?

Yep, sexy Father Peter (Peter Campion) is back – but not as sexy. He has a ponytail now.

To make-up for the lack of sexiness from Father Peter, we’re treated to Gabriel (Damien Molony), a dashing young plumber who catches the eyes of, well, everyone. But especially Ma Mary. And it begins to look like the two might be involved in some sort of illicit rendezvous... (this turns out not to be the case).

Derry Girls: Father Peter (Peter Campion), Sister Michael (Siobhan McSweeney).

This week's music

Keep on Movin’ by Five

Hot Hot Hot by The Merryman

Children by Robert Miles

Praise You by Fatboy Slim

I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That) by Meat Loaf

The Derry Girls' rendition of Who Do You Think You Are by Spice Girls

Funniest bits

Aunt Sarah is the star of this week's episode, with plenty of witty one-liners. But one of our favourite moments is an exchange between James (Dylan Llewellyn) and Michelle when the former excitedly announces he’s passed his driving test – something nobody knew he was doing.

“It’s all I’ve talked about for weeks,” he says, a mix of hurt and shock evidence on his face.

“Jesus Christ, there's only so many ways I can say this,” Michelle exclaims, “We. Don’t. Listen. To. You!”

“You’ve seen my driving instructor pick me up at the school gates a dozen times... what did you think was going on?"

“I just thought he was some kind of creep,” Michelle shrugs.

“Yet, you didn’t try to intervene?”

“You seemed happy enough.”

Other stand-out moments

The Derry Girls take on Spice Girls. James as Posh Spice is something that will stay with us for a long, long time. And the lovely moment when Da Gerry says “lets make it real, if it’s what you want... there’s nothing you can’t do love” in response to Ma Mary’s university dreams.