Book review: An essential roadmap to ageing well that's full of good sense and optimism

Mark Twain lamented: “Life would be infinitely happier if we could only be born at the age of 80 and then gradually approach 18.” Too true.

Human ageing and life expectancy has been a preoccupation throughout the centuries. When some of us look back, remembering our own grandparents through the mists of time, we have a picture in our mind’s eye of frail, dependent relatives we loved dearly, yet ruing the day that we would grow old, immobile, and without much of a future ahead.

Times change and thankfully so have our expectations and fears about growing old ourselves. The free travel pass may loom but my generation believes that we are as young as we feel and there is an exciting life out there to be enjoyed with pleasure and curiosity after crossing into that so-called ‘twilight’ era.

Far from being the new 60, at a stretch 70 may be rolled back to 55 for those of us lucky enough to enjoy good health and a positive outlook. Just look around you at the number of active senior citizen retirees aboard that flight to Greece or Rome, who are signing up for pilates classes, learning new skills, meeting a new potential partner through online dating and maintaining great friendships.

Since time immemorial the human race has worried about ageing and death. We’re all in the same boat, we will age although Trojan efforts are sometimes made to stave that off, with youth enhancements that keep the cosmetic surgery business ticking over nicely.

However, why do some of us live longer than others? Why do we live twice as long today as our ancestors did 200 years ago? What does the latest science teach us that will help us not only live longer lives but also to live fitter, healthier, and happier lives deep into our later years?

With 35 years of experience at the forefront of scientific research into the subject, Professor Rose Anne Kenny provides the answers about why some people have a lower biological age than chronological age and the role played by food, genetics, sex, physical exercise, cold water, childhood experiences, friendships, and much more in helping us to live fitter, healthier, and happier lives deep into those twilight years.

Age Proof offers an essential roadmap to healthy ageing and what makes this book stand out, apart from the easily absorbed non-preachy style, is that it is full of good sense and optimism.

Age Proof: The New Science of Living a Longer and Healthier Life Professor Rose Anne Kenny

Coincidentally a participant in Tilda — the 12-year research programme on ageing in which Kenny was lead investigator, providing much of the research for Age Proof — turns out to be a friend whom I got to know when Covid locked down Ireland, an amazingly energetic woman in her early 70s, who runs a couple of kilometres most mornings, sea swims all year round, and goes on long bike and hill-walking adventures.

“We are as young as we feel, no doubt about it,” says Kinsale, Co Cork-based Orla Mhic Athlaoich, whose positivity and joie de vivre has been inspirational. “Laughter and purpose, those are my tools. I never place restrictions on myself and if someone says ‘act your age’ I’ll tell them where to get off.”

A recent convert to sea water swimming, I have questioned my sanity whilst taking the plunge on freezing winter mornings, usually in the supportive company of Orla and friends. However, Kenny points out that cold water immersion, reaching back thousands of years, provides a stimulus to our physiological systems, enhances cell life, burns calories, and regulates heart rate, blood pressure, and blood flow to muscles.

If that wasn’t good enough she writes: “There is also good evidence to support associations between cold water swimming and decreases in tension, fatigue, improvement in mood and memory, and in general wellbeing.”

The benefits of remaining sexually active for brain health is also explored and she cites research showing that engaging in sex is associated with decreased stress and depression.

“Despite the fact that one gains mental and physical health benefits from regular sexual activity, health care professionals and even media sources rarely give regular information and encouragement to older people to explore sexual activity,” she notes.

The world has moved on and the value of sex for all ages is recognised and valued for women and for men.

“Thankfully sexual activity well into older age is becoming less of a taboo topic,” she says.

Looking towards Japan, which has the longest average life expectancy in the world, she suggests their fountain of youth is found within a diet that is generally lean and balanced, low in saturated fats and sugars, and rich in vitamins and minerals that reduce the risk of cancers and heart disease.

“This healthy diet (staples include omega-rich fish, wholegrains, soy, seaweed, and vegetables) has led to an impressively low obesity rate, while other countries are increasingly struggling,” she says.

There is evidence too that humans gain benefits from intermittent fasting, whatever our age.

From the nuns who lived into their 90s, to the septuagenarians taking up sport for the first time, Kenny’s work also lifts the lid on the importance of family, friends, laughter, and good sleep to longevity, concluding that we really are just as young as we feel.