Monday TV Tips: Cinderella's Other Fella and The Great Big Pig Gig — classics retold

Quirky and funny short stories with storytellers including Sinead Quinlan, Bernard O'Shea and Baz Ashmawy

Mon, 11 Apr, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Storybud

RTÉ Jr, 9.15am and Player

Series of 15 funny short stories based on fairytales and nursery rhymes. Written by Jason Byrne, Karl Harpur, Alison Spittle, Bernard O’Shea and Sinéad Quinlan; the stories have lots of funny and silly twists. Includes ‘Cinderella’s Other Fella’ by Jason Byrne; ‘The Great Big Pig Gig’ by Bernard O’Shea, and ‘The Little Red Hen’ by Sinead Quinlan.

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombings

ITV, 9pm

On May 22, 2017, a terrorist targeted Manchester Arena in a suicide attack, killing 22 innocent people and injuring more than 800 others attending the concert by US pop singer Ariana Grande. This two-part documentary examines the events surrounding the bombing.

Secrets from the Middle Aisle

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Secrets from the Middle Aisle with: (clockwise from top left) Shannen O'Connell, Samantha Ryan, Gemma Dowling, Caoimhe Bracken, Adam Kinsella; and Christopher Ryan

Documentary looking at the rise of German supermarkets in Ireland. Lidl stores on Moore Street Dublin and Tipperary town feature.

Radio

