Saturday TV Tips: Gnomes, apes and Shakespeare movies this evening

RTÉ One, 6.35pm
Gnomeo and Juliet recruit detective Sherlock Gnomes to investigate the disappearance of other garden ornaments. Animated comedy, featuring the voice of James McAvoy
RTÉ2, 9pm
A devastating conflict erupts between humans and intelligent primates in a post-apocalyptic future. Sci-fi adventure sequel, starring Andy Serkis and Woody Harrelson.
TG4, 9.20pm
The world’s greatest ever playwright, William Shakespeare, is young, out of ideas and short of cash, but meets his ideal woman and is inspired to write one of his most famous plays. With Gwyneth Paltrow, Joseph Fiennes, and Geoffrey Rush.
Racing:: 40 horses, 30 fences, 600m viewers worldwide. Irish jockey, Rachael Blackmore, who became the first female jockey to win the prestigious Cheltenham Gold Cup on A Plus Tard last month, competes on Minella Times (race starts at 5.15pm, UTV).
Camogie League finals: Division 2 (5pm); Division 1 final,v (7pm, RTÉ2). Champions Cup Rugby Union: v (kick-off 1pm, Channel 4).
United Rugby Championship: Round 13,v (ko 3.05pm, TG4).
Premier League:v (ko 12.30pm, BT Sport); v (ko 5.30pm, Sky Sports).