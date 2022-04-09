Saturday TV Tips: Gnomes, apes and Shakespeare movies this evening

And best of luck to Rachael Blackmore and Minella Times in the Grand National
Saturday TV Tips: Gnomes, apes and Shakespeare movies this evening

Shakespeare in Love; War for the Planet of the Apes; and Sherlock Gnomes are some of the movies this evening

Sat, 09 Apr, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Sherlock Gnomes

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Elementary, my dear... Sherlock Gnomes

Gnomeo and Juliet recruit detective Sherlock Gnomes to investigate the disappearance of other garden ornaments. Animated comedy, featuring the voice of James McAvoy

War for the Planet of the Apes

RTÉ2, 9pm

Ty Olsson as Red and Woody Harrelson as The Colonel

A devastating conflict erupts between humans and intelligent primates in a post-apocalyptic future. Sci-fi adventure sequel, starring Andy Serkis and Woody Harrelson.

Shakespeare in Love

TG4, 9.20pm

Joseph Fiennes portrays the title character in the movie 'Shakespeare in Love'. Picture: Miramax, Laurie Sparham, HO

The world’s greatest ever playwright, William Shakespeare, is young, out of ideas and short of cash, but meets his ideal woman and is inspired to write one of his most famous plays. With Gwyneth Paltrow, Joseph Fiennes, and Geoffrey Rush.

Sport

Racing: Grand National: 40 horses, 30 fences, 600m viewers worldwide. Irish jockey, Rachael Blackmore, who became the first female jockey to win the prestigious Cheltenham Gold Cup on A Plus Tard last month, competes on Minella Times (race starts at 5.15pm, UTV).

Camogie League finals: Division 2 (5pm); Division 1 final, Cork v Galway (7pm, RTÉ2). Champions Cup Rugby Union: Sale Sharks v Bristol Bears (kick-off 1pm, Channel 4).

United Rugby Championship: Round 13, Sharks v Emirates Lions (ko 3.05pm, TG4).

Premier League: Everton v Manchester United (ko 12.30pm, BT Sport); Aston Villa v Tottenham (ko 5.30pm, Sky Sports).

Radio

DJ For a Day, RTÉ Jr, 4pm: Six-year-old DJ Rosa, from Dublin, commandeers the wheels of steel, from Beck to Katie B. If you have a young DJ/selector on your hands, email junior@rte.ie

