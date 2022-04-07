Who is Aidan O'Callaghan, the Cork actor joining EastEnders next week?

Cork actor Aidan O'Callaghan is joining the cast of Eastenders. The 33-year-old will take up the role of Lewis Butler — the new manager of Kathry Beale's gay bar The Prince Albert.

The Innishannon native will arrive in Albert Square next Monday, where he befriends Walford regular Ben Mitchell, played by Max Bowden.

According to Radio Times, O'Callaghan's storyline will start with him getting involved in a discussion with Ben and his husband Callum Highway about a new LGBTQ+ campaign at Callum's workplace. He encourages him to take part, but Ben appears unsure, later admitting he fears Callum could be attacked.

Ben then goes on a night out with Lewis where the latter is heckled with homophobic abuse. The next day, Ben spots one of the men who heckled Lewis and attacks him — and is caught by Sharon in the act. But will she tell Callum?

Cork actor Aidan O'Callaghan is joining the cast of Eastenders Picture: @aidan_ocalla / Instagram

O’Callaghan, who has been in the acting business for a decade, is no stranger to British soaps having appeared in Emmerdale in 2018.

The actor has also appeared in TV series' The Rook and Wolfe, and is set to star in The Witcher: Blood Origin, the prequel to the hit Netflix series, due for release this summer.

But the Corkman has more than one string to his bow.

O’Callaghan, who was educated at Hamilton High School in Bandon, is also a fully qualified pharmacist and reportedly works locum in-between gigs.

Eastenders is yet to reveal how many episodes the Corkman will star in — and whether we will be hearing the Cork accent on screen.