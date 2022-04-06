An Evening With Reggie: Cork snob enjoys his move from page to stage

Reggie takes to the stage to the sound of Haydn’s Zarathustra (or the music in the Guinness Light advert, as audience members of a certain age might remember it). He raises his arms like a conquering Roman emperor, and his people cheer wildly.

For he really is among his people. They’ve jumped aboard the Reggie express at some stage over the past few years, getting a glimpse of the first-class carriage via his pointed questions in the Ask Audrey column in this newspaper, or the related podcast, or the video clips that often became even more viral than the virus itself.