Thursday TV Tips: Freddie 'Flatley' Flintoff and Romesh Ranganathan try Irish dancing

RTÉ One, 7pm
Conor Pope and Santis O’Garro examine the rising costs of transport.
TG4, 8pm
Ireland is a bog superpower, we have the third-largest amount of surviving peatland in the world. The bog is part of our culture and heritage; but these biodiverse habitats are under threat.
Sky Max/Now, 9pm
Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp are joined by Romesh Ranganathan, Tyson Fury, Patrice Evra, Maisie Adam, Alan Carr, Tom Davis, and more. Kicking off in Ireland, they visit the National Ploughing Championships and join the cast of Riverdance. Freddie (Flatley!) has said that while Irish dancing wasn't his forte, "Romesh was by far and away the worst". Judge for yourself this evening.
Do fish drink? Well, the answer is quite complex. Featuring children from Ballyboy National School in Co Offaly and biologist, Marie Förg.
: After releasing two of the best singles of 2021, UK indie outfit Wet Leg will unleash their self-titled debut album on Friday. To mark the occasion, Dan Hegarty brings us live action from the Eurosonic festival, recorded back in January.