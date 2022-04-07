Thursday TV Tips: Freddie 'Flatley' Flintoff and Romesh Ranganathan try Irish dancing

The Price of Everything

RTÉ One, 7pm

The Price of Everything with Conor Pope and Santis O'Garro

Conor Pope and Santis O’Garro examine the rising costs of transport.

An Fód Deireanach

TG4, 8pm

Manchán Magan looks at bogs and peatland issues

Ireland is a bog superpower, we have the third-largest amount of surviving peatland in the world. The bog is part of our culture and heritage; but these biodiverse habitats are under threat.

A League of Their Own Road Trip: Dingle to Dover

Sky Max/Now, 9pm

Ploughing ahead

Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp are joined by Romesh Ranganathan, Tyson Fury, Patrice Evra, Maisie Adam, Alan Carr, Tom Davis, and more. Kicking off in Ireland, they visit the National Ploughing Championships and join the cast of Riverdance. Freddie (Flatley!) has said that while Irish dancing wasn't his forte, "Romesh was by far and away the worst". Judge for yourself this evening.

Radio

The Nature of Things, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Do fish drink? Well, the answer is quite complex. Featuring children from Ballyboy National School in Co Offaly and biologist, Marie Förg.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm

: After releasing two of the best singles of 2021, UK indie outfit Wet Leg will unleash their self-titled debut album on Friday. To mark the occasion, Dan Hegarty brings us live action from the Eurosonic festival, recorded back in January.