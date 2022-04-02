Book Review: The Letter Home offers sharp insight into Irish journalism

THE Letter Home by Rachael English is one of those novels you wish had a ruthless editor.

There are stunning moments. The observations from the first central character Jessie, a Dublin journalist returning in disgrace to County Clare – this is a story with three plots – are bitingly accurate.

“If I come up with stories, I’ll get work,” said Jessie who has lost her work after appearing on a live TV show after a few too many vodkas. (Readers will remember that Brian Cowen moment on Morning Ireland).

“Even as the words left Jessie’s mouth, she knew they weren’t true. The media had changed. Dublin was overflowing with young reporters who were willing to write whatever their bosses wanted while shooting a video, recording a podcast and engaging in spirited arguments on Twitter.” Ouch, from English who is best known as a presenter on Morning Ireland.

We want more of this. And there is more.

“Newsrooms were staffed either by interns or by creaking veterans with nowhere else to go.” Entire TV careers had been built on filler and good hair, rather than on what you say.

And it is not just about the crises in contemporary journalism.

There is this pithy nugget on Irish nationalism, from the third plot – centring on Jessie’s Irish-Boston cousin, the lawyer Kaitlin.

“Is being Irish any different to being English or German or Swedish? Is it really that distinctive? When it comes down to it, you are just another shade of white.” Clay, Kaitlin’s soon-to-be ex, bitingly notes.

And there is this gem on Ireland’s real estate industry, from Jessie’s grandmother Etty who remembers that when she was young the popular phrase, “You can’t eat scenery…”

“Isn’t it funny how wrong that turned out to be? Her grandmother had said. “People will pay an awful lot of money for a fine view, fresh air and a bit of scenery.” Very early, you wonder if the Famine background is necessary at all.