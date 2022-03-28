Kenneth Branagh salutes the 'fabulous island of Ireland' as he accepts Belfast Oscar

It was the star's first Oscar, following eight past nominations
Kenneth Branagh salutes the 'fabulous island of Ireland' as he accepts Belfast Oscar

Kenneth Branagh accepts the Writing (Original Screenplay) award for Belfast onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Picture: Getty

Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 05:13
Catherine Shoard

Branagh took the award for best original screenplay for Belfast, his autobiographical coming-of-age film set at the advent of the Troubles.

Kenneth Branagh has won his first Oscar following eight nominations at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Taking to the stage, the star said his story was “the search for hope and joy in face of violence and loss”.

Collecting the statue, he said: "This is an enormous honour for my family and a great tribute to an amazing city and fantastic people."

He then paid tribute to those “lost along the way”, including John Sessions and Jim Dornan, the father of Belfast’s star, Jamie Dornan. “We miss them, we love them, we will never forget them,” Branagh continued.

“And we will never forget all of those lost in the heartbreaking, heartwarming, human story of that amazing city of Belfast on the fabulous island of Ireland.” 

Branagh, 61, is the first person to be Oscar-nominated in seven different categories. He won the same award at the Baftas a fortnight ago, shortly after which he contracted Covid.

Both he and Belfast star Ciaran Hinds appear to have recovered in time for the Oscars.

-Guardian

