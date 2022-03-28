Oscars 2022: The complete list of nominees and winners 

Actor in a leading role

Winner: Will Smith, King Richard

Nominees

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos,

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actor in a supporting role

Winner Troy Kotsur, Coda

Troy Kotsur accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "CODA" at the Oscars. Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Nominees

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Actress In A Leading Role

Winner: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Nominees

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Actress In A Supporting Role

Winner: Ariana Debose, West Side Story

Ariana DeBose accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "West Side Story". Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Nominees

Jessie Buckley The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power Of The Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Animated Feature Film

Winner: Encanto, Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino And Clark Spencer

Nominees

Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen And Charlotte De La Gournerie Luca Enrico Casarosa And Andrea Warren

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller And Kurt Albrecht

Raya And The Last Dragon, Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer And Peter Del Vecho

Cinematography

Winner: Dune, Greig Fraser

Nominees

Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen

The Power Of The Dog, Ari Wegner

The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story, Janusz Kaminski

Costume Design

Winner: Cruella, Jenny Beavan

Nominees

Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini And Jacqueline Durran

Dune, Jacqueline West And Robert Morgan

Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira

West Side Story, Paul Tazewell

Directing

Winner: The Power Of The Dog Jane Campion

Kevin Costner, right, presents Jane Campion with the award for best director for "The Power of the Dog". Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Nominees

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

West Side Story, Steven Spielberg

Documentary (Feature)

Winner: Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent And David Dinerstein

Nominees

Ascension, Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy And Nathan Truesdell Attica Stanley Nelson And Traci A. Curry

Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen And Charlotte De La Gournerie

Writing With Fire, Rintu Thomas And Sushmit Ghosh

Documentary (Short Subject)

Winner: The Queen Of Basketball Ben Proudfoot

Nominees:

Audible Matt Ogens And Geoff Mclean

Lead Me Home, Pedro Kos And Jon Shenk Three

Songs For Benazir, Elizabeth Mirzaei And Gulistan Mirzaei

When We Were Bullies, Jay Rosenblatt Film

Editing

Winner: Dune, Joe Walker

Nominees

Don't Look Up, Hank Corwin

King Richard, Pamela Martin

The Power Of The Dog, Peter Sciberras

Tick, Tick...Boom! Myron Kerstein And Andrew Weisblum

International Feature Film

Winner: Drive My Car, Japan

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, winner of the International Feature Film award for "Drive My Car". Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nominees: Flee, Denmark

The Hand Of God, Italy

Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom, Bhutan

The Worst Person In The World, Norway

Makeup And Hairstyling

Winner: The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram And Justin Raleigh

Nominees

Coming 2 America, Mike Marino, Stacey Morris And Carla Farmer

Cruella Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne And Julia Vernon

Dune Donald Mowat, Love Larson And Eva Von Bahr

House Of Gucci Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock And Frederic Aspiras

Music (Original Score)

Winner: Dune, Hans Zimmer

Nominees

Don't Look Up Nicholas Britell

Encanto, Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

The Power Of The Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Music (Original Song)

Winner: No Time To Die From No Time To Die; Music And Lyric By Billie Eilish And Finneas O'Connell

Billie Eilish, winner of the Music (Original Song) award for "No Time to Die". Picture: David Livingston/Getty Images

Nominees

Be Alive From King Richard; Music And Lyric By Dixson And Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Dos Oruguitas From Encanto; Music And Lyric By Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down To Joy From Belfast; Music And Lyric By Van Morrison

Somehow You Do From Four Good Days; Music And Lyric By Diane Warren

Best Picture

Winner: Coda, Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Nominees

Belfast, Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik And Tamar Thomas, Producers Coda Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi And Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

Don't Look Up, Adam Mckay And Kevin Messick, Producers Drive My Car Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer Dune Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve And Cale Boyter, Producers

King Richard, Tim White, Trevor White And Will Smith, Producers

Licorice Pizza, Sara Murphy, Adam Somner And Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers

Nightmare Alley, Guillermo Del Toro, J. Miles Dale And Bradley Cooper, Producers

The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning And Roger Frappier, Producers

West Side Story, Steven Spielberg And Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Production Design

Winner: Dune Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nominees

Nightmare Alley Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

The Power Of The Dog Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

The Tragedy Of Macbeth Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena Deangelo

Short Film (Animated)

Winner: The Windshield Wiper Alberto Mielgo And Leo Sanchez

Nominees

Affairs Of The Art Joanna Quinn And Les Mills

Bestia Hugo Covarrubias And Tevo Díaz

Boxballet Anton Dyakov

Robin Robin Dan Ojari And Mikey Please

Short Film (Live Action)

Winner: The Long Goodbye Aneil Karia And Riz Ahmed

Nominees

Ala Kachuu - Take And Run Maria Brendle And Nadine Lüchinger

The Dress Tadeusz Łysiak And Maciej Ślesicki

On My Mind Martin Strange-Hansen And Kim Magnusson

Please Hold K.D. Dávila And Levin Menekse

Sound

Winner: Dune Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill And Ron Bartlett

Nominees

Belfast, Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather And Niv Adiri

No Time To Die, Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey And Mark Taylor

The Power Of The Dog, Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie And Tara Webb

West Side Story, Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson And Shawn Murphy

Visual Effects

Winner: Dune, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor And Gerd Nefzer

Nominees

Free Guy Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis And Dan Sudick

No Time To Die, Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner And Chris Corbould

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings: Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker And Dan Oliver

Spider-Man: No Way Home Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein And Dan Sudick

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Winner Coda Screenplay By Siân Heder

Nominees Drive My Car Screenplay By Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune Screenplay By Jon Spaihts And Denis Villeneuve And Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter Written By Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power Of The Dog Written By Jane Campion Writing

(Original Screenplay)

Winner: Belfast Written By Kenneth Branagh

Kenneth Branagh accepts the award for best original screenplay for "Belfast" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Nominees

Don't Look Up Screenplay By Adam Mckay; Story By Adam Mckay & David Sirota

King Richard Written By Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza Written By Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person In The World Written By Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier