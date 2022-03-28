Oscars 2022: The complete list of nominees and winners 

Coda, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain and Kenneth Branagh had big wins at the 94th Annual Academy Awards
Jessica Chastain, winner of the Actress in a Leading Role award for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Picture: Getty 

Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 04:50
Ciara McDonnell

Actor in a leading role

Winner: Will Smith, King Richard 

Nominees

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos, 

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog 

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actor in a supporting role 

Winner Troy Kotsur, Coda

Troy Kotsur accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "CODA" at the Oscars. Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Nominees

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast 

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog 

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos 

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Actress In A Leading Role 

Winner: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye 

Nominees

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter 

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers 

Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos 

Kristen Stewart, Spencer 

Actress In A Supporting Role 

Winner: Ariana Debose, West Side Story 

Ariana DeBose accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "West Side Story". Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Nominees 

Jessie Buckley The Lost Daughter 

Judi Dench, Belfast 

Kirsten Dunst, The Power Of The Dog 

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard 

Animated Feature Film 

Winner: Encanto, Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino And Clark Spencer 

Nominees 

Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen And Charlotte De La Gournerie Luca Enrico Casarosa And Andrea Warren 

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller And Kurt Albrecht 

Raya And The Last Dragon, Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer And Peter Del Vecho 

Cinematography 

Winner: Dune, Greig Fraser 

Nominees 

Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen 

The Power Of The Dog, Ari Wegner 

The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel 

West Side Story, Janusz Kaminski 

Costume Design 

Winner: Cruella, Jenny Beavan 

Nominees 

Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini And Jacqueline Durran 

Dune, Jacqueline West And Robert Morgan 

Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira 

West Side Story, Paul Tazewell 

Directing 

Winner: The Power Of The Dog Jane Campion 

Kevin Costner, right, presents Jane Campion with the award for best director for "The Power of the Dog". Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Nominees 

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh 

Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi 

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson 

West Side Story, Steven Spielberg 

Documentary (Feature) 

Winner: Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent And David Dinerstein 

Nominees 

Ascension, Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy And Nathan Truesdell Attica Stanley Nelson And Traci A. Curry 

Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen And Charlotte De La Gournerie 

Writing With Fire, Rintu Thomas And Sushmit Ghosh 

Documentary (Short Subject) 

Winner: The Queen Of Basketball Ben Proudfoot 

Nominees: 

Audible Matt Ogens And Geoff Mclean 

Lead Me Home, Pedro Kos And Jon Shenk Three 

Songs For Benazir, Elizabeth Mirzaei And Gulistan Mirzaei 

When We Were Bullies, Jay Rosenblatt Film 

Editing 

Winner: Dune, Joe Walker 

Nominees 

Don't Look Up, Hank Corwin 

King Richard, Pamela Martin 

The Power Of The Dog, Peter Sciberras 

Tick, Tick...Boom! Myron Kerstein And Andrew Weisblum 

International Feature Film 

Winner: Drive My Car, Japan 

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, winner of the International Feature Film award for "Drive My Car". Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Nominees: Flee, Denmark 

The Hand Of God, Italy 

Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom, Bhutan 

The Worst Person In The World, Norway 

Makeup And Hairstyling 

Winner: The Eyes Of Tammy Faye,  Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram And Justin Raleigh 

Nominees

Coming 2 America, Mike Marino, Stacey Morris And Carla Farmer 

Cruella Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne And Julia Vernon 

Dune Donald Mowat, Love Larson And Eva Von Bahr 

House Of Gucci Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock And Frederic Aspiras 

Music (Original Score) 

Winner: Dune, Hans Zimmer 

Nominees 

Don't Look Up Nicholas Britell 

Encanto, Germaine Franco 

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias 

The Power Of The Dog, Jonny Greenwood 

Music (Original Song) 

Winner: No Time To Die From No Time To Die; Music And Lyric By Billie Eilish And Finneas O'Connell 

Billie Eilish, winner of the Music (Original Song) award for "No Time to Die". Picture: David Livingston/Getty Images 
Nominees 

Be Alive From King Richard; Music And Lyric By Dixson And Beyoncé Knowles-Carter 

Dos Oruguitas From Encanto; Music And Lyric By Lin-Manuel Miranda 

Down To Joy From Belfast; Music And Lyric By Van Morrison 

Somehow You Do From Four Good Days; Music And Lyric By Diane Warren 

Best Picture 

Winner: Coda, Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Nominees 

Belfast, Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik And Tamar Thomas, Producers Coda Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi And Patrick Wachsberger, Producers 

Don't Look Up, Adam Mckay And Kevin Messick, Producers Drive My Car Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer Dune Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve And Cale Boyter, Producers 

King Richard, Tim White, Trevor White And Will Smith, Producers 

Licorice Pizza, Sara Murphy, Adam Somner And Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers 

Nightmare Alley, Guillermo Del Toro, J. Miles Dale And Bradley Cooper, Producers 

The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning And Roger Frappier, Producers 

West Side Story, Steven Spielberg And Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers 

Production Design 

Winner: Dune Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos 

Nominees 

Nightmare Alley Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau 

The Power Of The Dog Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards 

The Tragedy Of Macbeth Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh 

West Side Story Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena Deangelo 

Short Film (Animated)

Winner: The Windshield Wiper Alberto Mielgo And Leo Sanchez 

Nominees 

Affairs Of The Art Joanna Quinn And Les Mills 

Bestia Hugo Covarrubias And Tevo Díaz 

Boxballet Anton Dyakov 

Robin Robin Dan Ojari And Mikey Please 

Short Film (Live Action) 

Winner: The Long Goodbye Aneil Karia And Riz Ahmed 

Nominees 

Ala Kachuu - Take And Run Maria Brendle And Nadine Lüchinger 

The Dress Tadeusz Łysiak And Maciej Ślesicki 

On My Mind Martin Strange-Hansen And Kim Magnusson 

Please Hold K.D. Dávila And Levin Menekse 

Sound 

Winner: Dune Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill And Ron Bartlett 

Nominees 

Belfast, Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather And Niv Adiri 

No Time To Die, Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey And Mark Taylor 

The Power Of The Dog, Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie And Tara Webb 

West Side Story, Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson And Shawn Murphy 

Visual Effects 

Winner: Dune, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor And Gerd Nefzer 

Nominees 

Free Guy Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis And Dan Sudick 

No Time To Die, Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner And Chris Corbould 

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings: Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker And Dan Oliver 

Spider-Man: No Way Home Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein And Dan Sudick 

Writing (Adapted Screenplay) 

Winner Coda Screenplay By Siân Heder 

Nominees Drive My Car Screenplay By Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe 

Dune Screenplay By Jon Spaihts And Denis Villeneuve And Eric Roth 

The Lost Daughter Written By Maggie Gyllenhaal 

The Power Of The Dog Written By Jane Campion Writing 

(Original Screenplay) 

Winner: Belfast Written By Kenneth Branagh 

Kenneth Branagh accepts the award for best original screenplay for "Belfast" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Nominees 

Don't Look Up Screenplay By Adam Mckay; Story By Adam Mckay & David Sirota 

King Richard Written By Zach Baylin 

Licorice Pizza Written By Paul Thomas Anderson 

The Worst Person In The World Written By Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

