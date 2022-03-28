Oscars 2022: The complete list of nominees and winners 

Nominees
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos,
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Nominees
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Nominees
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Nominees
Jessie Buckley The Lost Daughter
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power Of The Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Nominees
Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen And Charlotte De La Gournerie Luca Enrico Casarosa And Andrea Warren
The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller And Kurt Albrecht
Raya And The Last Dragon, Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer And Peter Del Vecho
Nominees
Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen
The Power Of The Dog, Ari Wegner
The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel
West Side Story, Janusz Kaminski
Nominees
Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini And Jacqueline Durran
Dune, Jacqueline West And Robert Morgan
Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira
West Side Story, Paul Tazewell
Nominees
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
West Side Story, Steven Spielberg
Nominees
Ascension, Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy And Nathan Truesdell Attica Stanley Nelson And Traci A. Curry
Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen And Charlotte De La Gournerie
Writing With Fire, Rintu Thomas And Sushmit Ghosh
Nominees:
Audible Matt Ogens And Geoff Mclean
Lead Me Home, Pedro Kos And Jon Shenk Three
Songs For Benazir, Elizabeth Mirzaei And Gulistan Mirzaei
When We Were Bullies, Jay Rosenblatt Film
Nominees
Don't Look Up, Hank Corwin
King Richard, Pamela Martin
The Power Of The Dog, Peter Sciberras
Tick, Tick...Boom! Myron Kerstein And Andrew Weisblum
Nominees: Flee, Denmark
The Hand Of God, Italy
Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom, Bhutan
The Worst Person In The World, Norway
Nominees
Coming 2 America, Mike Marino, Stacey Morris And Carla Farmer
Cruella Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne And Julia Vernon
Dune Donald Mowat, Love Larson And Eva Von Bahr
House Of Gucci Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock And Frederic Aspiras
Nominees
Don't Look Up Nicholas Britell
Encanto, Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
The Power Of The Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Nominees
Be Alive From King Richard; Music And Lyric By Dixson And Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Dos Oruguitas From Encanto; Music And Lyric By Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down To Joy From Belfast; Music And Lyric By Van Morrison
Somehow You Do From Four Good Days; Music And Lyric By Diane Warren
Nominees
Belfast, Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik And Tamar Thomas, Producers Coda Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi And Patrick Wachsberger, Producers
Don't Look Up, Adam Mckay And Kevin Messick, Producers Drive My Car Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer Dune Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve And Cale Boyter, Producers
King Richard, Tim White, Trevor White And Will Smith, Producers
Licorice Pizza, Sara Murphy, Adam Somner And Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers
Nightmare Alley, Guillermo Del Toro, J. Miles Dale And Bradley Cooper, Producers
The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning And Roger Frappier, Producers
West Side Story, Steven Spielberg And Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers
Nominees
Nightmare Alley Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
The Power Of The Dog Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards
The Tragedy Of Macbeth Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
West Side Story Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena Deangelo
Nominees
Affairs Of The Art Joanna Quinn And Les Mills
Bestia Hugo Covarrubias And Tevo Díaz
Boxballet Anton Dyakov
Robin Robin Dan Ojari And Mikey Please
Nominees
Ala Kachuu - Take And Run Maria Brendle And Nadine Lüchinger
The Dress Tadeusz Łysiak And Maciej Ślesicki
On My Mind Martin Strange-Hansen And Kim Magnusson
Please Hold K.D. Dávila And Levin Menekse
Nominees
Belfast, Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather And Niv Adiri
No Time To Die, Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey And Mark Taylor
The Power Of The Dog, Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie And Tara Webb
West Side Story, Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson And Shawn Murphy
Nominees
Free Guy Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis And Dan Sudick
No Time To Die, Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner And Chris Corbould
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings: Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker And Dan Oliver
Spider-Man: No Way Home Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein And Dan Sudick
Nominees Drive My Car Screenplay By Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Dune Screenplay By Jon Spaihts And Denis Villeneuve And Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter Written By Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power Of The Dog Written By Jane Campion Writing
Nominees
Don't Look Up Screenplay By Adam Mckay; Story By Adam Mckay & David Sirota
King Richard Written By Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza Written By Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person In The World Written By Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier