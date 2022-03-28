Killarney's Jessie Buckley misses out on Oscar but hometown reception planned for star

Jessie Buckley may have lost out on an Oscar but friends say her nomination alone is enough to prove she is destined for greater things.

The actress was nominated for her role in the 2021 psychological Netflix drama The Lost Daughter, which is based on the 2006 Elena Ferrante novel of the same name.

As well as the winner, Ariana Debose, the 32-year-old Killarney native had been up against Judi Dench, Kirsten Dunst and Aunjanue Ellis.

Ciaran Hinds was also hoping to get his hands on a golden statuette last night.

But the Belfast-born actor, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast, lost out to Troy Kotsur, who stars in Coda.

That she was even nominated made Ms Buckley only the sixth Irish actress in the 94-year history of the Academy Awards to be nominated for a Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role award.

Jessie Buckley, left, and Maggie Gyllenhaal. Picture: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Those nominated include, in 2007, Saoirse Ronan for her role in Atonement, when she was only 13 years old.

Brenda Fricker, the only Irish actress to win, was nominated in 1989 for her supporting role in My Left Foot.

Orna Cleary-O’Shea, the PRO of the Killarney Musical Society - where Ms Buckley started acting - said: “I was beyond over the moon, beyond proud and beyond hysterical for her when she was nominated.

“Since Wild Rose, she has been getting to this point.

“In my heart, I feel this is now the beginning of the next chapter in her journey.

“This is definitely not the last time we will see her name associated with Academy Awards night.”

Picture: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Marie Moloney, Mayor of Killarney, said: “We have always wished her all the very best because we are all so very proud of her.

“She’s always going to be a star in our eyes.

“The nomination alone was fantastic and - win or lose - we are all incredibly proud of her.”

She said she will be organising a civic reception in Ms Buckley’s honour.

“She has done an amount for Killarney and both herself and Michael Fassbender, who is also from Killarney, have always been very proud of where they come from,” Mrs Moloney, who has known Ms Buckley since she was a child, said.

“They’ve never forgotten where they came from, no matter how successful they have become.

“I will be looking to hold a civic reception in her honour.

“Even if she hasn’t won, she deserves a reception in her honour in Killarney.”

Jessie Buckley in a look by London-based fashion designer Erdem Moralıoğlu. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The actress looked stunning when she arrived on the red carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre for last night’s awards, wearing a shell pink flowing gown with a plunging V-neck.

It was designed by London-based fashion designer Erdem Moralıoğlu, who has designed dresses for other acting stars, such as Anne Hathaway and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The Lost Daughter, which stars Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard and Ed Harris premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival last September.

The film, which features a mother’s struggle to be a parent, received a four-minute standing ovation by filmgoers who saw it at the historic Sala Grande movie theatre.

Currently with a 95% rating on the movie critics site, Rotten Tomatoes, the film has been met with widespread critical acclaim ever since its release.

It received three nominations at last night’s awards - Olivia Colman for Best Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay and Ms Buckley’s nomination.

Ms Buckley has won numerous awards, including several IFTAs, a BAFTA - in 2020 for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Wild Rose - and a BAFTA Scotland Best Actress award for Wild Rose.

One of her first awards was a 2018 British Independent Film Award for Most Promising Newcomer.