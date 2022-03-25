Film review: Horror flick The Cellar certainly can’t be faulted for its ambition

★★★☆☆ The Cellar (15A) stars Elisha Cuthbert as Keira Woods, who moves her family — husband Brian (Eoin Macken), teenager Ellie (Abby Fitz) and young son Steven (Dylan Fitzmaurice Brady) — into a ramshackle country pile.

Busy meeting deadlines, Keira and Eoin rush back to the office on their very first night in the house, whereupon Ellie promptly goes missing whilst exploring the cellar, leaving behind only a haunting sound — a voice message in which she can be heard counting, counting, counting. Convinced that Ellie’s disappearance is connected to the arcane mathematical formulae inscribed in the walls and doors of the house, Keira embarks on a quest to bring her daughter home ...