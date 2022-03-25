Film review: Heist movie Ambulance is a punchy, powerful and absorbing thriller

★★★★☆

Never knowingly understated, director Michael Bay (

The Rock

,

Armageddon

, the

Transformers

franchise) turns his attention to the heist movie with

Ambulance

(15A).

The set-up is pretty straightforward, as estranged brothers Will (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal) plan to jack up a federal bank for a cool $32 million, Will because he needs the money for an experimental surgery his wife requires, and Danny because $32 million is a lot more millions than he can currently call his own.

When the heist (spoiler alert!) goes wrong, things get a little offbeat: a desperate Danny and Will hijack an ambulance and get two hostages into the bargain, the ruthlessly efficient paramedic Cam Thompson (Eiza González) and Zach (Jackson White), a mortally wounded LAPD officer. But with every cop car and helicopter in the greater Los Angeles area on their tail, how can Danny and Will hope to escape?

Adapted from a 2005 Danish thriller, Ambulance packs a hell of a punch: not content with a high-concept, movie-long chase sequence, Michael Bay squeezes in a number of fire-fights too, and films it all in a disorientating style in which the camera swoops and soars and comes at the characters from all kinds of dizzying angles, the better to persuade us we are aboard the out-of-control rollercoaster that seems to be Danny’s modus operandi.

Indeed, Jake Gyllenhaal seems to have taken his acting cues from the cinematography, given that his portrayal of the mercurial (and possibly psychotic) bank-robber renders Danny the proverbial interesting bunch of guys.

Happily, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González are firmly anchored to terra firma with their performances, and provide the film with its heart and moral compass, with González in particular combining a hardboiled swagger with a rather touching devotion to her patients.

At 130 minutes it’s far longer than it needs to be (the original Ambulancen clocked in at barely 80 minutes), but for the most part Ambulance is a punchy, powerful and absorbing thriller.

(cinema release)