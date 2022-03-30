Wednesday TV Tips: The paedophile priest who went to gardaí to complain he was being blackmailed

Your Body Uncovered with Kate Garraway

BBC Two, 8pm

Paediatrician Dr Guddi Singh meets Miriam, a young woman who has an extreme case of endometriosis — a common condition affecting women of reproductive age in which cysts form on the ovaries or womb. And John has a virtual consultation about the kidney stones that are causing him considerable pain. His only option is for his urological surgeon to remove them — but it is a delicate procedure.

Dirty Money: The Story of the Criminal Assets Bureau

Virgin One, 9pm

A look at how the first teams of CAB investigators were assembled and the political and legal changes required to set up the bureau.

Born to Kill?

Virgin Media 2, 9pm

The psychology of Charles Manson, an American cult leader whose followers murdered seven people in their California homes over two nights in August 1969.

Finné

TG4, 9.30pm

Another screening of this documentary — in memory of Máirtín Mac Con Iomaire (Martin Ridge) who died in February this year.

Máirtín was set to retire from his career as a Garda Síochána and settle into a quiet life in the beautiful Gaeltacht area of Donegal, but the quiet life he looked forward to was far from what he got. Máirtín discovered that local parish priest Eugene Greene and school teacher Denis McGinley had been sexually abusing children for decades in the surrounding areas and that the Church were aware of one of the worst cases of child sexual abuse in the history of the State.

Eugene Greene’s crimes only came to light when he himself approached gardaí. He went to his local station on December 20, 1997 to make allegations that he was being blackmailed. Greene died in Cork in November 2018.

This is Máirtín's story of an investigation and attempt to bring the abusers to light and to justice.

Marvel's Moon Knight

Disney+

Oscar Isaac plays Marc Spector, a mercenary with dissociative identity disorder, which means he inhabits various distinct characters, including Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift shop employee. He's also the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, and is soon embroiled in a life-threatening mystery. Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy co-star.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Chris Wasser previews Slow Horses on Apple TV, starring Gary Oldman as an MI5 agent who finds himself out to pasture in an administrative position with the UK secret service.

An Taobh Tuathail, R na G, 10pm: New music from Irish artists such as T-Woc, Deaf Joe, No Monster Club, Junk Drawer, and Spacing, as well as new material from Shelley Parker, Benjamin Fröhlich and Orbury Common.