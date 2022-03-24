Previously unseen Batman scene gives full look at Barry Keoghan’s Joker

The Batman director Matt Reeves has released a previously unseen scene in which Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader meets Barry Keoghan’s Joker.

The scene is available to viewers through a website that can be unlocked by answering three riddles.

In the original version of the film, Joker appears only towards the end in a brief meeting with the recently captured Riddler.

However, the new footage shows Batman visiting him at Arkham State Hospital, hoping to glean further information about the serial killer he is hunting across the city.

“Almost our anniversary, isn’t it?” Joker tells Batman in the scene.

Batman pushes the villain to speculate about Riddler’s motivations and why he is leaving notes for Batman at the site of his killings.

The scene ends with Joker taunting Batman by suggesting there is a part of him that agrees with Riddler’s decision to murder the corrupt leaders of Gotham city.

Reeves previously told Total Film the scene had been cut from the nearly three-hour superhero epic because it had become unnecessary for the plot.

He said: “It was just one of those things where, in the course of the movie, what that scene was doing, other scenes were also doing, and so we didn’t need the scene.

“But as a standalone, that scene is very eerie and creepy and cool.”

Sharing the video on Twitter, Keoghan said: “Honestly I am stuck for words but I am very very BLESSED to play this role after the AMAZING AMAZING Actors before me.

“Here’s my version. Enjoy.”

The dark adaptation of the film sees Bruce Wayne, played by Pattinson, on a journey for vengeance in the underworld, where he encounters Catwoman’s Selina Kyle, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Edward Nashton better known as Riddler.