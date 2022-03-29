Tuesday TV Tips: Compare this renovated Cork home with an old shop conversion in Kilkenny

Home of the Year visits Cork, Kilkenny and Dublin; and it's Sweden v Republic of Ireland u21 Euro 2023 qualifier
Tuesday TV Tips: Compare this renovated Cork home with an old shop conversion in Kilkenny

Home of the Year: will it be a modern panoramic house in Dublin, an old shop conversion in Kilkenny or a city home with protected façade in Cork this week?

Tue, 29 Mar, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Holby City

BBC One, 7.50pm

The last-ever episode of Holby City. The consequences of Jac's surgery are felt around Darwin and beyond. Meanwhile, Dom feels as if Josh and Ange have shut him out of their family crises, and Donna and Hanssen are there to support Lexy after she receives bad news, although her positive attitude might end up inspiring them.

Home of the Year

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Visit a modern panoramic house in Dublin, an old shop conversion in Kilkenny and a city home with protected façade in Cork.

When Sinead Murphy viewed her Cork home it was in need of a full renovation but she fell in love with it. The building has a protected façade so the work was completed from within with the help of her dad.

Sinead furnished the property with a mix of 70s, Scandi and art deco furnishings inspired by her travels in New York. 

Sport

Soccer: UEFA U21 Euro 2023 qualifier — Sweden v Republic of Ireland, ko 5pm, RTÉ2

Radio

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Another dive into the RTÉ session archives with Dan Hegarty, including Pixie Cut Rhythm Orchestra, Bon Voyage, and others.


