Ed Sheeran announces two surprise shows in Dublin and tickets are on sale now

Singer Ed Sheeran has just announced two surprise shows in Dublin this April ahead of the Irish leg of his tour which takes in Cork, Limerick, Belfast and Dublin.

The Galway Girl singer will play two intimate gigs in the city, one at Whelan's and the other at Vicar Street, on April 19 and 20. He plays Croke Park on April 23 and 24 and these new gigs are billed as ‘warm-up’ shows ahead of his stadium dates.