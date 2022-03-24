Ed Sheeran announces two surprise shows in Dublin and tickets are on sale now

Singer Ed Sheeran has just announced two surprise shows in Dublin this April ahead of the Irish leg of his tour which takes in Cork, Limerick, Belfast and Dublin.
The Galway Girl singer will play two intimate gigs in the city, one at Whelan's and the other at Vicar Street, on April 19 and 20. He plays Croke Park on April 23 and 24 and these new gigs are billed as ‘warm-up’ shows ahead of his stadium dates.
Just announced: Ed will play two new warm-up show dates in Dublin this April, tickets available now 🇮🇪https://t.co/5XjaX2VBmV pic.twitter.com/fm3sXw2Qbg— Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) March 24, 2022
Sheeran will bring the Mathematics tour to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork city on April 28 and 29 before moving to Thomond Park in Limerick on May 5 and 6, wrapping up the Irish leg in Belfast on May 12 and 13.
Sheeran previously added four additional stadium concerts to his tour after more than 250,000 people bought tickets for the Irish leg of the Mathematics tour. In October, he predicted that “Limerick will be the best night of the tour” as it is not a venue that sees many large gigs.
Tickets for Sheeran’s warm up shows are on sale now through Ticketmaster. Tickets are €52, plus a service charge of €6.50 per ticket and a venue facility fee.