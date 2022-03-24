Cork musicians come together for concert in aid of Ukraine 

When circumstances change, so too do plans - and a special Seachtain na Gaeilge gig set for next Thursday at City Hall, organised by Cork City County's Oifig Forbatha Gaeilge, has been rechristened Oíche don Úcráin - a night for Ukraine, in light of current events.

On Thursday March 31, a huge line up of Irish musicians and performers will be joined by performances and support from Ukrainian counterparts to raise funds and awareness for AURI, the Association of Ukranians in the Republic of Ireland, and various international relief organisations.