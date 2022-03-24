Cork musicians come together for concert in aid of Ukraine 

John Spillane and Jimmy Crowley are top of the bill for a fundraising concert at Cork City Hall
Cork musicians come together for concert in aid of Ukraine 

John Spillane: among the artists performing on Thursday at City Hall

Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 13:32
Mike McGrath Bryan

When circumstances change, so too do plans - and a special Seachtain na Gaeilge gig set for next Thursday at City Hall, organised by Cork City County's Oifig Forbatha Gaeilge, has been rechristened Oíche don Úcráin - a night for Ukraine, in light of current events.

On Thursday March 31, a huge line up of Irish musicians and performers will be joined by performances and support from Ukrainian counterparts to raise funds and awareness for AURI, the Association of Ukranians in the Republic of Ireland, and various international relief organisations.

On the musical billing are Jimmy Crowley, Nell Ní Chróinín, John Spillane, Karan Casey, and Mná na bPíob, an uilleann-pipe ensemble comprised of Máire Ní Ghráda, Rosaleen O'Leary, Mary Mitchell-Ingoldsby, Heather Clarke agus Molly Ní Ghráda.

They'll be joined by performances by Olena Lesya Iglody, Oksana Dobronos, Nadiya Yalova, and students from Ghaelscoil Uí Riada agus Gaelscoil Ghort Álainn.

Cork poet Theo Dorgan will be reciting work, while the Céilí Allstars will be stepping in as the house band.

  • Tickets are available through PROC, and the concert will be streamed live on the City Council website with an option to donate

More in this section

John Creedon leads tributes to Jamaican singer and Cork 96FM DJ, the Man Ezeke John Creedon leads tributes to Jamaican singer and Cork 96FM DJ, the Man Ezeke
Nicola Coughlan misses Bridgerton premiere after being ‘struck down’ with Covid-19 Nicola Coughlan misses Bridgerton premiere after being ‘struck down’ with Covid-19
Pillow Queens on living the dream with a new album and tour of America Pillow Queens on living the dream with a new album and tour of America
<p>Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in a scene from season two. Pictures: Netflix</p>

Bridgerton is back: Five things to watch out for in season two of the Netflix show

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices