Cork musicians come together for concert in aid of Ukraine 

When circumstances change, so too do plans - and a special Seachtain na Gaeilge gig set for next Thursday at City Hall, organised by Cork City County's Oifig Forbatha Gaeilge, has been rechristened Oíche don Úcráin - a night for Ukraine, in light of current events.
On Thursday March 31, a huge line up of Irish musicians and performers will be joined by performances and support from Ukrainian counterparts to raise funds and awareness for AURI, the Association of Ukranians in the Republic of Ireland, and various international relief organisations.
On the musical billing are Jimmy Crowley, Nell Ní Chróinín, John Spillane, Karan Casey, and Mná na bPíob, an uilleann-pipe ensemble comprised of Máire Ní Ghráda, Rosaleen O'Leary, Mary Mitchell-Ingoldsby, Heather Clarke agus Molly Ní Ghráda.
They'll be joined by performances by Olena Lesya Iglody, Oksana Dobronos, Nadiya Yalova, and students from Ghaelscoil Uí Riada agus Gaelscoil Ghort Álainn.
Cork poet Theo Dorgan will be reciting work, while the Céilí Allstars will be stepping in as the house band.
- Tickets are available through PROC, and the concert will be streamed live on the City Council website with an option to donate