Sunday TV Tips: Find out who's the Dancing with the Stars winner

Which of the four finalists is it going to be — Erica Cody, Nina Carberry, Jordan Conroy, or Ellen Keane?
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby host the grand final. There's also a return to the ice for this year's skating stars and a performance from judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.
This competition challenges designers to renovate an entire derelict mansion, inspired by real-world designs. The catch is that the luxury fantasy home they must renovate is doll-sized.
The miniacs (people who create all things miniature) have to create miniature busts of themselves, before the competitors are split into teams to design and make a Regency-themed dining room, complete with tiny food.
RTÉ One, 9.30pm
It’s back with a whole new generation of budding restorers and ruinous wrecks.
Passage West, County Cork, is the destination for this episode: Tech professional Rob Hennessey fell in love with his bargain-price Victorian house on the banks of the Lee the moment he saw it.
But with only the slimmest of budgets to patch up its holey floors and rotten joists, he has to upskill fast and take on the majority of the restoration with his own two hands.
Over the course of two years, he meets new partner Katie and completes the project as an astonishingly high-spec family home for them and new arrival, baby Caoimhe.
GAA: Football, final round division 1,(throw-in 1.45pm); Hurling League semi-final, (throw-in 3.45pm, both TG4).
Ireland’s Changing Nature: Presenter Anja Murray on how culture has shaped our relationship with nature, with music from Slow Moving Clouds’ Kevin Murphy. Part two of three explores the transformations that arose in both landscape and culture with the discovery of metals.
Rachael Hegarty guards her mother’s memories in poems from her collection (Salmon Poetry), and Jessica Traynor explores the pleasure and pain of motherhood in .