Sunday TV Tips: Find out who's the Dancing with the Stars winner

Dancing with the Stars — finale

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Which of the four finalists is it going to be — Erica Cody, Nina Carberry, Jordan Conroy, or Ellen Keane?

Dancing on Ice

UTV, 7pm

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby host the grand final. There's also a return to the ice for this year's skating stars and a performance from judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

The Great Big Tiny Design Challenge with Sandi Toksvig

More4, 9pm

This competition challenges designers to renovate an entire derelict mansion, inspired by real-world designs. The catch is that the luxury fantasy home they must renovate is doll-sized.

The miniacs (people who create all things miniature) have to create miniature busts of themselves, before the competitors are split into teams to design and make a Regency-themed dining room, complete with tiny food.

The Great House Revival

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

This year’s lineup in 'The Great House Revival' with Hugh Wallace reflects social media’s fascination with restoration; the cast are younger and their planned finishes are all the more contemporary and hashtag-happy.

It’s back with a whole new generation of budding restorers and ruinous wrecks.

Passage West, County Cork, is the destination for this episode: Tech professional Rob Hennessey fell in love with his bargain-price Victorian house on the banks of the Lee the moment he saw it.

But with only the slimmest of budgets to patch up its holey floors and rotten joists, he has to upskill fast and take on the majority of the restoration with his own two hands.

Over the course of two years, he meets new partner Katie and completes the project as an astonishingly high-spec family home for them and new arrival, baby Caoimhe.

Sport

GAA: Football, final round division 1, Monaghan v Dublin (throw-in 1.45pm); Hurling League semi-final, Wexford v Waterford (throw-in 3.45pm, both TG4).

Radio

The Lyric Feature, Lyric FM, 6pm: Ireland’s Changing Nature: Presenter Anja Murray on how culture has shaped our relationship with nature, with music from Slow Moving Clouds’ Kevin Murphy. Part two of three explores the transformations that arose in both landscape and culture with the discovery of metals.

The Poetry Programme, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Rachael Hegarty guards her mother’s memories in poems from her collection Dancing with Memory (Salmon Poetry), and Jessica Traynor explores the pleasure and pain of motherhood in Pit Lullabies.