Mark Smith: 'I do like when people call me amazing, not special'

Mark Smith is a born performer but also a born salesman. We are chatting about Making A Mark, a show based on his life which was an award-winning hit at the Dublin Fringe Festival in 2019 and is now being staged again in the capital as well as various venues around the country. Smith, who has Down syndrome, stars in the show which he also helped create.

When asked what he wants people to know about his life, he’s not giving much away, encouraging them to come see for themselves. “Tell people they should come to the show and then they will find out. Come along, and bring some tissues,” he says.

Making A Mark is staged by Run of the Mill, a Kildare-based inclusive artistic collective. It is co-ordinated by Aisling Byrne, who has also created and stars in Making a Mark along with Smith. Theirs is a long-established creative partnership; they met over a decade ago when Byrne was facilitating drama training and education programmes with St John of God community services in Kildare. Smith, now 40, has been involved in drama since he took classes as a child and has since performed in productions across all genres.

“We did shows like Mamma Mia but the biggest we did was King Lear,” he says.

When Byrne became involved in documentary theatre-making with Shaun Dunne, who writes and directs Making A Mark, Smith’s interest was piqued.

“We had made a show called Rapids about people living with HIV,” says Byrne. “Mark has always been a really ambitious theatre-maker and when he saw there was a lot of buzz around that, he said, ‘why don’t I be the subject of your next production?’. Mark had an ambition and interest in sharing his story because he has had such an incredible, exciting and rich life. He recognised that his life had all the hallmarks of a great theatre production.”

As well as performing, Smith has worked in Tesco for more than 20 years and has also studied at the National University of Ireland, Maynooth. “I studied anthropology there and I passed all 14 modules. As well as that, I was a mentor to other students in the college,” he says.

In addition to these accomplishments, he was also an athlete in the Special Olympics in 1999. While the show covers his many achievements, it also delves into the struggles and challenges, which he says most people don’t see.

“People do focus on those achievements, which is a good thing but it can blind people to the fact that he has hard times behind closed doors,” says Byrne. “Mark wanted to put it out there that he has faced lots of difficulties and challenges in his life and has overcome them.”

Being always told that he was “special”, Smith has often felt obliged to keep his struggles a secret from those around him who would prefer to focus on his far-reaching achievements. “I do like when people call me amazing, not special,” he says.

Aisling Byrne and Mark Smith in a performance of Making A Mark.

The show also deals with the losses in his life, especially the death of his beloved father.

“My dad died of lung cancer in 1999 and that was hard,” he says.

He and his family were dealt another blow last year when his brother died. He says working on the show has helped him deal with his grief and sadness.

“The hardest was last year when I lost my brother, he died of a brain haemorrhage in 2021. He was married and he had three kids. It has been very, very hard.”

Smith grew up in a family that had a passion for musical theatre and he says his love of singing and performance is in his blood. “I got the singing gene from my family. I started singing when I was around 14. I’m a baritone, like Michael Ball and Alfie Boe.”

He says he takes a lot of inspiration from the musicals he loves and their stars, like Ball and Boe, and he particularly relates to the character of the Phantom in Phantom of the Opera, who keeps a part of himself closed off.

“I look at the Phantom in Phantom of the Opera, who has to hide who he is,” he says.

He then treats me to a few bars of another one of his favourite songs, the heart-wrenching Bring Him Home from Les Miserables, a song which also has a particular resonance for him and his family.

“I’m not the only one who sings it in my family. My cousin Ben sings it, his da sings it as well. Alfie Boe explained how Bring Him Home actually is a prayer. My brother sang it when we brought my dad home from hospital.”

According to Byrne, Smith has a wealth of knowledge about musicals, gleaned from ‘behind the scenes’ features on his many blu-ray DVDs of musicals and shows.

“Mark watches all the behind the scenes stuff — he has such a really in-depth knowledge. That is why I get a list of blu-rays that he wants every Christmas. He doesn’t wait to see what you’ll get him, he’ll tell you ‘I want the 25th anniversary of Les Mis’ or whatever it is,” she laughs.

Smith’s love of performance also extends to television, and he refers to his appearance on The Tommy Tiernan Show on RTÉ in January as one of the highlights of his career so far. He says he would love to be involved in more television shows, both acting and otherwise.

“I was on Ireland AM with Simon Delaney as well but there is one show I have to go on, which is The Late Late Show,” he says.

Byrne adds: “We don’t have anything arranged but Mark is putting it out there into the universe. As we say, believe it, achieve it.”

Smith says that as well as wanting people to write more roles for him personally, he believes that opportunities need to be extended across the performing arts to people with intellectual disabilities. Byrne says she has seen first-hand the inspiration he has given to others.

“Mark is a very passionate advocate of the idea that you can’t be what you can’t see…. He is such a role model for his peers, who see the impact of him doing his thing, it has scaled up the ambition of every other member of Run the Mill, who are saying ‘I could do that too’. There is such an appetite for diversity and inclusion in theatre and on our screens nowadays. It is an amazing shift but we have to invest in the people and facilities, give people the same opportunities and artist development chances so that we can have representation,” she says.

Smith says he is “very excited” about performing on stage again.

“It makes me feel alive. I feel it’s like electricity going through me,” he says.

Having originally planned to take the show on tour after its Fringe debut in 2019, he and Byrne say it is the perfect production for audiences starved of theatre for the past two years.

“We wanted to tour this back in 2020, and we were so disappointed when it was cancelled. But I am actually so glad and grateful now because I think it is the type of show that is worth coming back into a theatre for. Mark’s story is one of those really worthwhile pieces of work where you get to hear from a seldom-heard voice. It is a piece of work that reminds me why I love the theatre and why it is such a powerful medium,” says Byrne.

“With all the things that are happening in the world right now, like the war with Ukraine and Russia, to me it is a good thing to bring the show back, that people can go to the theatre and they can laugh and cry,” says Smith.

• Making A Mark, from Run of The Mill Theatre and Talking Shop Ensemble, opens at Draíocht, Blanchardstown on Mar 25; and tours to other venues, including Belltable, Limerick, on April 9; before finishing at Project Arts Centre, Dublin, May 2-7. https://runofthemilltheatre.com/making-a-mark-tour-2022-2/