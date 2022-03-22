Podcast Corner: Stephanie Beatriz and Richard Chambers are worth a listen   

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star narrates the superb Twin Flames, while the Virgin news reporter launches a new podcast with two of his besties 
Stephanie Beatriz narrates Twin Flames; Richard Chambers launches The Group Chat, with Gavin Reilly and Zara King.

Tue, 22 Mar, 2022 - 09:05
Eoghan O’Sullivan

Twin Flames 

A sense of dread pervades the first episode of Twin Flames, narrated by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz. “I’ll give you the tools, if you haven’t received them already, to feel good anytime you feel bad. Isn’t that powerful, to feel good anytime you want?” Jeff Divine ominously tells the first in-person meeting of the Twin Flames Universe ascension workshop.

From there, we hear the story of Angie, who, suffering from cancer, is prompted by the Twin Flames group of which she’s a member to change her appearance, focusing on her femininity, to appeal to a friend who has rejected her but whom she believes to be her soulmate. It is her chase that feels like a horror movie. That our worst fears don’t quite come to pass is a relief, but throughout the series, our concerns and intrigue remain. We soon find out the hot dog-addled story of Jeff, the Twin Flames cult leader who believes himself a love guru and whose words literally lead followers to commit crimes. The six-episode series concluded on March 21 - it’s the best show so far this year.

Harsh Reality: The Story of Miriam Rivera 

Like a record released too late in the year and missing out on the best albums lists (see: Beyonce’s self-titled album, 2013) Harsh Reality’s November/December release saw it go under the radar. But it’s well worth catching up on, telling the story behind a reality TV concept that never should have seen the light of day. 

There’s Something About Miriam aired on Sky One in 2003, with the typical idea of lads competing to win the affection of the titular Miriam. What they don’t know is she’s transgender, with the ‘reveal’ saved until the winner is announced. You’ll listen with mouth agog at how this show got green-lighted, aired, and passed as entertainment 20 years ago.

Two from Virgin Media

Announced on the same day, The Group Chat and Catch Up With Louise McSharry release their first episodes this week, on Thursday and Friday, respectively. The former features reporters - and friends - Gavin Reilly, Richard Chambers, and Zara King, whose social media presence should ensure an instant audience and rapport. 

McSharry, meanwhile, was dropped from her weekend show by 2fm last year, but is reprising a similar formula for Catch Up, with various guests offering recommendations for music, books, TV, etc. 

Tom Dunne: Finding refuge in America behind the neon shamrocks

