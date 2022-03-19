Radio Highlights: new string-quartet music from Cork; Patti Smith in Paris

The Cork musician will feature a host of Irish performers, composers, and artists on her Paddy's Weekend show — while in Poetry File, Sven Kertzchmar reads his poem ‘Spring Awakening’.
Ireland's Changing Nature: Presenter Anja Murray on how culture has shaped our relationship with nature, with music from Slow Moving Clouds' Kevin Murphy. Part one of three looks at nature in post-glacial Ireland.
Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh presents a mix of traditional Irish music, both old and new.
Charles Dickens' iconic story of love, revolution, and redemption, reimagined and set in Aleppo and London amid the 2011-12 Arab Spring.
by Tom Delany is presenter Áine Hensey's Album of the Week, featuring traditional music on uilleann pipes.
Dr Ruth Barton from Trinity College takes a look back at the filmto mark its 30th anniversary — Marisa Tomei won an Oscar for her performance as Mona Lisa Vito.
It’s another dive into the session archives tonight with live in-studio performances by The Immediate (2006), Meljoann (2020), Scary Eire (1993), and Engine Alley (1995).
The weeknight arts magazine talks to Pat Collins about his latest documentary,.
Michelle Nic Grianna brings us all the news from the Ulster Gaeltacht and Irish-language communities.
The weeknight arts magazine launches RTÉ's annual Short Story Competition.
Brother and sister musicians Séamus Ó Flatharta and Caoimhe Ní Fhlatharta join Liam Ó Maonlaí in studio for the final programme in the series — with video streaming on R na G's socials.
Join Colette Kinsella, children, and a wide array of experts to answer the little questions that come from big things — like, why do carrots grow underground but broccoli doesn’t?
A look at the retrospective of visual artist Daniel O'Neill at the Farmleigh Gallery in Dublin.
Dan Hegarty brings us highlights of a Patti Smith performance at The Panthéon in Paris, encompassing the decades-long career of the punk pioneer.
The Sonoro Quartet is an outstanding young string quartet based in Amsterdam and features Cork violist Séamus Hickey — this programme includes the premiere performances of, a new work by Cork composer and jazz performer Cormac McCarthy.
A talent competition, a hidden secret, and so many cereal bars. A new six-part comedy mystery for all the family. Featuring a cast of children from across the country and Ryan Tubridy as ... Ryan Tubridy.
Leonard Slatkin returns to the podium to conduct the National Symphony Orchestra in Brahms and Mahler, and soprano Ailish Tynan sings Schubert.