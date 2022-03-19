Radio Highlights: new string-quartet music from Cork; Patti Smith in Paris

SATURDAY

Evelyn Grant's Weekend Drive

Lyric FM, 4pm

The Cork musician will feature a host of Irish performers, composers, and artists on her Paddy's Weekend show — while in Poetry File, Sven Kertzchmar reads his poem ‘Spring Awakening’.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Ireland's Changing Nature: Presenter Anja Murray on how culture has shaped our relationship with nature, with music from Slow Moving Clouds' Kevin Murphy. Part one of three looks at nature in post-glacial Ireland.

An Braon Gaelach

R na G, 7pm

Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh presents a mix of traditional Irish music, both old and new.

MONDAY

A Tale of Two Cities: Aleppo and London

BBC Radio 4 Extra, 10pm

Charles Dickens' iconic story of love, revolution, and redemption, reimagined and set in Aleppo and London amid the 2011-12 Arab Spring.

Binneas Béil

R na G, 3pm

The Lark’s Call by Tom Delany is presenter Áine Hensey's Album of the Week, featuring traditional music on uilleann pipes.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Dr Ruth Barton from Trinity College takes a look back at the film My Cousin Vinny to mark its 30th anniversary — Marisa Tomei won an Oscar for her performance as Mona Lisa Vito.

TUESDAY

Meljoann: 'skweee' innovator's 2020 lockdown session is among those recalled on The Alternative; Tuesday, 11pm; 2FM

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

It’s another dive into the session archives tonight with live in-studio performances by The Immediate (2006), Meljoann (2020), Scary Eire (1993), and Engine Alley (1995).

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The weeknight arts magazine talks to Pat Collins about his latest documentary, Songs of the Open Road.

WEDNESDAY

Barrscéalta

R na G, 11am

Michelle Nic Grianna brings us all the news from the Ulster Gaeltacht and Irish-language communities.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The weeknight arts magazine launches RTÉ's annual Short Story Competition.

THURSDAY

Cuan an Cheoil

R na G, 7pm

Brother and sister musicians Séamus Ó Flatharta and Caoimhe Ní Fhlatharta join Liam Ó Maonlaí in studio for the final programme in the series — with video streaming on R na G's socials.

The Nature of Things

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Join Colette Kinsella, children, and a wide array of experts to answer the little questions that come from big things — like, why do carrots grow underground but broccoli doesn’t?

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

A look at the retrospective of visual artist Daniel O'Neill at the Farmleigh Gallery in Dublin.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Dan Hegarty brings us highlights of a Patti Smith performance at The Panthéon in Paris, encompassing the decades-long career of the punk pioneer.

FRIDAY

The Full Score

Lyric FM, 1pm

The Sonoro Quartet is an outstanding young string quartet based in Amsterdam and features Cork violist Séamus Hickey — this programme includes the premiere performances of Murus, a new work by Cork composer and jazz performer Cormac McCarthy.

Cereal

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

A talent competition, a hidden secret, and so many cereal bars. A new six-part comedy mystery for all the family. Featuring a cast of children from across the country and Ryan Tubridy as ... Ryan Tubridy.

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

Leonard Slatkin returns to the podium to conduct the National Symphony Orchestra in Brahms and Mahler, and soprano Ailish Tynan sings Schubert.