Gill Perdue: Treachery and violence stalk the playground alongside skipping and tag

Writers need to acquire many skills over their careers — a very particular set of skills one might say, but the most important of these is the fine art of patience. (Not one of my top skills.) We all hope for the story that arrives fully formed where the writing flows easily, as though you’re just taking dictation.

But that’s not what happens for me. What I get is a tangled bundle — like the root ball of a plant — of thoughts, memories, scenes from movies, snippets from books, poems, or articles I’ve read, things I’ve seen out and about, talk from the radio, music lyrics, conversations I’ve eavesdropped on — and I’ve to work out how they interconnect to make a story.

The roots of The Interview go back decades. When I was a few years out of teacher training college, I began volunteering on a children’s helpline at weekends and during holidays. We were given a good training and had access to post-shift counselling to deal with issues that arose. But even so, once I’d opened the door into that world and listened to those voices struggling to find words for something that was in many cases, beyond their comprehension, I was struck by what I saw as the grim business of being a child.

We are peddled this sanitised image of childhood — the smiling mum with her cutely messy ponytail measuring out just the right amount of stain remover to go to work on the muddied white t-shirts of her rascal children. (Why are the t-shirts always white?) Or funny Dad burning the chicken nuggets when he tries his hand at cooking. And even though more modern ads show a kind of messy chaos of family life — and now Dad is rustling up aubergine parmigiana, there’s still something missing.

Things that they can’t put in that fantasy world of advertising, but which are present in just about every fairy tale and, even in every home on some level: anger, violence, aggression, greed, fear, despair, betrayal and pain.

This is what I was hearing on the phone, and these are the very real emotions that we as humans and the children we share the world with, are battling every single day. Treachery and violence stalk the playground alongside the skipping and tag. Hopelessness, frustration and hurt spill out of the box of cornflakes.

Gill Perdue: "I read a lot of children's literature but in recent years I've been escaping more and more into crime and psychological thriller"

Over ten years ago I began working on a new children’s story. My main character was a teenage girl (Jenny) who along with her little brother, sought to escape the bleak reality of their violent and abusive home life through the conjuring up of an imaginary world. It was going to be an empowering adventure which would see them finding a way out of their predicament. Or so I hoped.

About 30,000 words in, I realised I had become completely lost. The real part of the story was too dark for children and the fairy tale element had got totally out of hand. I knew this because I had written in several talking animals. (Never a good sign.) So, I set the story aside and tried to concentrate on the various happy challenges of my own life. (We had two children by this time, and elderly relatives to be concentrating on as well.) But Jenny categorically refused to be set aside.

In fact, a recurring image kept appearing in my mind of her standing at the side of the road, her clothes and hands covered in blood. She wasn’t going to tell what had been happening to her, it was going to be up to us to find out.

At this point I decided I would try and write a different story, one that I would want to read. I read a lot of children’s literature but in recent years I’ve been escaping more and more into crime and psychological thrillers — not looking to be scared, (I avoid anything too violent and terrifying) but I want to be gripped by a character and absorbed by mystery.

One of the great things about being a former primary school teacher is the network of parents you know who have a variety of occupations. A couple of phone calls put me in touch with a high-ranking garda detective who, when I asked him who would be the first person to talk to Jenny, put me in touch with another garda — a Specialist Victim Interviewer.

I had never heard of SVIs — and was blown away to learn about their training, the skilled work they do and the preparation that goes into getting ready for the victim interview to be recorded. For the purposes of researching the story, I ended up talking to four different gardaí of varying roles and ranks, and from the very first meeting with Danni Cummins, the real SVI, the story came alive.

The Interview by Gill Perdue is published by Sandycove and is available in shops and online from 24th March.

The amount of preparation the team do in advance of recording the video evidence, the way they work to build a bond with the victim so that she can be empowered and emboldened enough to tell her story, it’s painstaking, and it’s not something that can be done quickly. Over the course of many emails and interviews, the guards I’ve spoken to have been hugely helpful in giving their time and answering my endless questions about what they do. And as soon as you know what someone does, you gain an insight into who they are. The characters of the gardaí Laura and Niamh began to emerge, and I knew that it wasn’t only Jenny’s story anymore — it was a three-hander, with three very different young women.

Jenny is the first narrator you meet and, once she starts talking, she will not be silenced. She’s been hurt and victimised. She’s watched the people she loves most in the world being subjected to cruelty and violence, yet she’s not defeated. She’s angry, cunning, and determined to be free.

Further research saw me chatting to a neurologist about how long it would take for death to occur after a variety of injuries, to a pharmacist about the best way to kill someone with medication available in every pharmacy, to a trainee garda about her recent experience of Templemore, to a senior detective about where you’d stash your gun at home. Every strand of information pushing the story onwards towards the finish.

I do think that as a writer you have a duty to bear witness to suffering and injustice and to reflect the world as you experience it. And though I believe that a happy childhood is a wonderful aim and parents are right to shield their children from the worst of humanity, I think we cannot turn away when we don’t like what they show us, when we can’t bear to hear what they tell us.

Writing this story, rewriting it, hacking it apart and putting it back together, ignoring it then taking it out and starting all over again, allowing all of the characters time and space to evolve but most of all the research with women and men for whom this is lived experience, is what finally brought The Interview into being. And there’s no better reward for patience.

A girl covered in blood. A missing man. A coded fairy tale. The Interview is the first book in the Laura Shaw series of crime novels.

is the first book in the Laura Shaw series of crime novels. Author, Gill Perdue also writes for children and her first children’s novel, Adam’s Starling, won a Bisto Award (the Eilís Dillon Memorial) for that year. A primary school teacher by training, Gill worked for many years in Tallaght and other schools in south Dublin, and this experience informed and inspired her earliest writings, as did her work on a children’s helpline.