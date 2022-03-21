Monday TV tips: A key suspect vanishes in Holding

Holding

UTV, 9pm

This Graham Norton-penned police drama came in like a breath of fresh air when it started last week. This week, the investigation takes a turn for the worse when a key suspect vanishes, and rumours are soon circulating that the disappearance has sinister implications. PJ (Conleth Hill) and Linus try to piece together events, leading PJ to make a rash decision.

Killed By a Rich Kid

Channel 4, 9pm

Yousef Makki, 17, was a talented lad from a council estate who won a bursary to one of Manchester’s top private schools. He was stabbed in the heart by his friend with a flick-knife and killed. This harrowing documentary hears the evidence, including police bodycam footage, CCTV, 999 call audio, and crime scene photos, in a bid to understand what happened.

Doineann

TG4, 9.30pm

Doineann with Peter Coonan and Bríd Brennan

A TV producer returns to his island home to find all trace of his wife and their baby gone. The island’s only, and elderly, police officer exposes that not all is as it seems. Stars Peter Coonan, Bríd Brennan, Seán T Ó Meallaigh, and Clare Monnelly, directed by Damian McCann.

The Way We Were: The Way We Played

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

A look at everything from our passion for ‘Going To The Pictures’ when almost every Irish town and suburb had its own cinema, to the scores of variety shows, speciality acts, and circuses that toured our parish halls and fairgrounds. And a look at local festivals, cabaret culture, and video clubs of the 1980s.

Radio

A Tale of Two Cities: Aleppo and London, BBC Radio 4 Extra, 10pm: Charles Dickens’ iconic story of love, revolution, and redemption, reimagined and set in Aleppo and London amid the 2011-12 Arab Spring.

Binneas Béil, R na G, 3pm: The Lark’s Call by Tom Delany is presenter Áine Hensey’s Album of the Week, featuring traditional music on uilleann pipes.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Dr Ruth Barton from Trinity College takes a look back at the film My Cousin Vinny to mark its 30th anniversary — Marisa Tomei won an Oscar for her performance as Mona Lisa Vito.