Sunday TV tips: He can dish it out, but can Dermot take constructive criticism on Room to Improve?

And devastating information from an unexpected source in Peaky Blinders
Sun, 20 Mar, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Peaky Blinders

BBC One, 9pm

Tommy is driven to build a connection between extremists from both sides of the Atlantic, an alliance that could change the course of history. Meanwhile, he also receives devastating information from an unexpected source, that leaves him facing war within his own family.

Room to Improve: Constructive Criticism

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Room to Improve: Constructive Criticism Dermot Bannon with Nuala Carey, Patrick Freyne and Majella O'Donnell. Series finale

Three people take a look back at some of Dermot Bannon’s memorable builds from 2018 and 2019 of Room to Improve. Majella O’Donnell is a previous client, Nuala Carey, a superfan of the series and Patrick Freyne who is intrigued with the workings of the show and its architect.

Sport

FA Cup: Southampton v Manchester City (ko 3pm, BBC One)/

Radio

The Lyric Feature, Lyric FM, 6pm: Ireland’s Changing Nature: Presenter Anja Murray on how culture has shaped our relationship with nature, with music from Slow Moving Clouds’ Kevin Murphy. Part one of three looks at nature in post-glacial Ireland.

An Braon Gaelach, R na G, 7pm: Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh presents a mix of traditional Irish music, both old and new.

Dermot Bannon: 'Home offices are the new utility room'

