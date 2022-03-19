Saturday TV tips: Selection of movies this evening — and Ireland v Scotland rugby

— Vantage Point stars Forest Whitaker and William Hurt who died earlier this week; and fans of Forest Whitaker can also catch him in The Crying Game
Saturday TV tips: Selection of movies this evening — and Ireland v Scotland rugby

Matthew Fox (left), William Hurt, who died earlier this week, and Dennis Quaid (right) in Vantage Point; How to Train Your Dragon; and The Crying Game on screens this evening

Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

How to Train Your Dragon

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

A clumsy Viking boy longs to slay a dragon, but ends up befriending one instead. Animated fantasy, with the voices of Jay Baruchel and Gerard Butler.

The Crying Game

TG4, 9.20pm

An IRA terrorist falls for the lover of a British soldier he held hostage. Neil Jordan’s thriller, starring Forest Whitaker, Stephen Rea, Miranda Richardson, and Jaye Davidson.

Vantage Point

RTÉ 2, 10.45pm

The aftermath of an assassination attempt against the US president is followed from several different perspectives. Thriller, starring Dennis Quaid, Matthew Fox, and Forest Whitaker.

Sport

Six Nations Rugby Union: Wales v Italy (kick-off 2.15pm, RTÉ2); Ireland v Scotland (ko 4.45pm, Virgin Media One); England v France (ko 8pm, RTÉ2). URC live: Emirates Lions v Munster (ko 12pm, RTÉ2). GAA: Tyrone v Mayo (throw-in 5.45pm, RTÉ2). Premier League: Aston Villa v Arsenal (ko 12.30pm, BT Sport). FA Cup: Middlesbrough v Chelsea (ko 5.15pm, BBC One).

Radio

Evelyn Grant’s Weekend Drive, Lyric FM, 4pm: The Cork musician will feature a host of Irish performers, composers, and artists on her Paddy’s Weekend show — while in Poetry File, Sven Kertzchmar reads his poem ‘Spring Awakening’.

Read More

Oscar-winning actor William Hurt dies aged 71

More in this section

Film Review: Wolf is a distressing tale of conversion therapy Film Review: Wolf is a distressing tale of conversion therapy
Film Review: Deep Water explores psychological warfare and infidelity Film Review: Deep Water explores psychological warfare and infidelity
17 classic Irish shows and films to stream over St Patrick's weekend 17 classic Irish shows and films to stream over St Patrick's weekend
#UnwindtelevisionThe Crying GameHow to Train Your DragonVantage PointPerson: William HurtPerson: Matthew FoxPerson: Dennis QuaidPerson: Stephen ReaPerson: Miranda RichardsonPerson: Jaye DavidsonPerson: Forest WhitakerPerson: Jay BaruchelPerson: Gerard Butler
Channel 4 releases first look at the final series of Derry Girls (Channel 4/PA)

Watch: New trailer offers first look at final series of Derry Girls

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices