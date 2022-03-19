Saturday TV tips: Selection of movies this evening — and Ireland v Scotland rugby

How to Train Your Dragon

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

A clumsy Viking boy longs to slay a dragon, but ends up befriending one instead. Animated fantasy, with the voices of Jay Baruchel and Gerard Butler.

The Crying Game

TG4, 9.20pm

An IRA terrorist falls for the lover of a British soldier he held hostage. Neil Jordan’s thriller, starring Forest Whitaker, Stephen Rea, Miranda Richardson, and Jaye Davidson.

Vantage Point

RTÉ 2, 10.45pm

The aftermath of an assassination attempt against the US president is followed from several different perspectives. Thriller, starring Dennis Quaid, Matthew Fox, and Forest Whitaker.

Sport

Six Nations Rugby Union: Wales v Italy (kick-off 2.15pm, RTÉ2); Ireland v Scotland (ko 4.45pm, Virgin Media One); England v France (ko 8pm, RTÉ2). URC live: Emirates Lions v Munster (ko 12pm, RTÉ2). GAA: Tyrone v Mayo (throw-in 5.45pm, RTÉ2). Premier League: Aston Villa v Arsenal (ko 12.30pm, BT Sport). FA Cup: Middlesbrough v Chelsea (ko 5.15pm, BBC One).

Radio

Evelyn Grant’s Weekend Drive, Lyric FM, 4pm: The Cork musician will feature a host of Irish performers, composers, and artists on her Paddy’s Weekend show — while in Poetry File, Sven Kertzchmar reads his poem ‘Spring Awakening’.