Saturday TV Tips: Winners, celebs, stars, style, and drama at the IFTAs this evening

Wonder

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

A boy with facial disfigurements struggles to fit in at a mainstream school. Drama, starring Jacob Tremblay, Julia Roberts, and Owen Wilson.

The IFTA Film and Drama Awards 2022

Virgin Media One, 8.30pm

Coverage of this year’s virtually-staged ceremony, with six films nominated for best film, which was won by Wolfwalkers in 2021.

Fresh from his recent shoot on fantasy epic Dungeons & Dragons which filmed in Ireland, Star Trek and Wonder Woman leading man, Chris Pine, will be announcing the winner of the Best Film Award, while Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan will be presenting the coveted IFTA Screen Ireland Rising Star Award, which she won last year. Oscar-winning documentary-maker Michael Moore will present the George Morrison Feature Documentary Award on Saturday, and Marvel’s Daredevil himself, Charlie Cox, who spent much of lockdown filming in Dublin, will present the Lead Actress - Film Award. Derry native, Emmy-nominated actress/producer, and Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient Roma Downey will be on hand to announce the winner of the Best Drama category.

Gabriel Byrne and Colin Farrell will present the awards for Director - Film and Supporting Actress - Film respectively, while actress Victoria Smurfit, currently filming season two of Bloodlands, will announce the winner of the Supporting Actor - Drama category, with the legendary Liam Cunningham presenting the award for the Best Supporting Actress Drama while the iconic Fionnula Flanagan will present the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Film.

The young stars of Belfast, Jude Hill, Lewis McAskie, and Lara McDonnell have reunited to present the award for Best Animated Short FIlm, with IFTA-winning actor John Connors announcing the winner of the Best Script Drama Category, while Boyle’s most famous son Chris O’Dowd is joining from Atlanta to reveal the winner of the Lead Actress - Drama Category.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

An outlawed English nobleman recruits a group of bandits to fight for justice and protect the downtrodden. Action adventure, with Kevin Costner, Alan Rickman and Morgan Freeman.

JFK

TG4, 10.05pm

Thriller directed by Oliver Stone and starring Kevin Costner, Gary Oldman, and Jack Lemmon. New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison discovers there’s more to the Kennedy assassination than the official story.

Sport

United Rugby Championship: Vodacom Bulls v Munster (kick-off 2.05pm, TG4). Rugby Six Nations: Italy v Scotland, (ko 2.15pm, Virgin Media One); England v Ireland (ko 4.45pm, RTÉ2). GAA: Football league division one: Kerry v Mayo, throw-in 7.30pm, RTÉ2).

Radio

An tSraith Náisiúnta, R na G, 7pm: Live GAA commentary as Gaeilge, as Kerry face Mayo in Austin Stack Park, in Round 5 of the National Football League.