Film review: Foscadh is an emotionally charged and psychologically complex film

The film is loosely adapted from Donal Ryan’s novel The Thing About December
Film review: Foscadh is an emotionally charged and psychologically complex film
Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 15:00
Declan Burke

★★★★☆

Set in rural Connemara, Foscadh (Shelter) (16s) takes an interesting approach to its exploration of masculinity. Left alone in the world when his mother suffers a fatal heart-attack, the slow-witted John (Dónall Ó Héalai) is told by his elderly neighbour Paddy (Macdara Ó Fátharta) that ‘it’s time to stop living like a ghost'.

After suffering a terrible beating at the hands of a local bully who envies John the farm he has inherited, John wakes up in hospital and slowly befriends his fellow patient Dave (Cillian O’Gairbhi) and the nurse Siobhan (Fionnuala Flaherty). Scorning not his simplicity, Siobhan remains friends with John when he is released from hospital, and soon a tentative romance shows signs of blossoming. But can John take the big step forward and become the kind of man Siobhan can love?

Loosely adapted from Donal Ryan’s novel The Thing About December, Foscadh is an unsentimental coming-of-age film from writer-director Sean Breathnach. 

John may be an adult, but — sheltered by his parents from early childhood — he is to all intents and purposes a child, and one confused by the conflicting advice he receives from Dave, Paddy and Siobhan on how he needs to behave if he wants to be considered a real man. 

All of which sounds a little mechanical, but Sean Breathnach has crafted an emotionally charged and psychologically complex film, in large part because Dónall Ó Héalai is artfully understated in his reading of the permanently befuddled but achingly genuine John.

Elsewhere, Cillian O’Gairbhi makes for a boisterous presence as the boozy, irrepressible Dave, while Fionnuala Flaherty is deliciously ambiguous as the love interest whose motives are suspected by all.

(cinema release)

Read More

30 things for March: TV & streaming picks, new books, upcoming gigs

More in this section

Batman filming - Liverpool Colin Farrell to reprise Penguin role for Batman spin-off series
MIDLAKE - OCTOBER 2009 Album review: For the Sake of Bethel Woods, by Midlake 
Tom Dunne: An era in Irish music when a 'British Invasion' was welcome Tom Dunne: An era in Irish music when a 'British Invasion' was welcome
<p>Elbow perform on the main stage during day three of the Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally, County Laois, in 2019</p>

Electric Picnic 2022 is sold out

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices