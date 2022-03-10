Miriam Hurley: Cork artist happy to return to the Opera House

When Miriam Hurley began taking candid shots of performers backstage at Cork Opera House, she knew that she was in a privileged position. “It was just that unique perspective. I knew it was very special, that not a lot of people get to see this,” she says.

In her role as marketing manager at the venue, Hurley was responsible for in-house production shots but when she began taking her camera behind the scenes to capture candid shots of the performers waiting in the wings, the real magic happened.

A selection of the images have been transformed into photo etchings by Hurley and feature in an exhibition titled Standing By, currently on display in the Opera House. It was a kind of homecoming for Hurley, who worked at the venue for nine years, until 2006.

A visit to Cork Printmakers on Culture Night later led Hurley to embark on an artistic adventure which has seen her work being acquired by the National Gallery of Ireland. At the creative collective, Hurley found a community which nurtured her latent talents.

“I’ve done photography since I was in my teens. I always loved it. When I left school, it was like ‘get a proper job’, there was never a mention of being a photographer — never mind a female one, forget it, there was no such thing. When I went along to Cork Printmakers, they were so welcoming and inclusive, which for somebody who never went to art school, was great. Valerie Byrne, who was director at the time, told me to bring in some of my images. It took off from there. Going into the Printmakers, you could be experimenting forever. It is a unique place from the point of view that anybody I have met there has been so willing to share.”

Delia Webster and Mary McCarthy at the exhibition by artist Miriam Hurley. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Hurley worked from her own photographs, doing screen printing initially before falling in love with the process of photo etching. “I did a photo polymer course, which is photo etching really, and that is when I went, this is for me, I love this”.

The photo etching technique allows artists to produce photographic and digital images as original prints with the qualities of a hand-printed etching.

“The process is very similar to developing a film. The way you develop a film, you have your negative strips, you have to go through the chemical process of it, then you have to expose that on to a piece of photographic paper. With photo etching, it is exposed on to a plate, that is exposed to light. It then has to develop in the sunlight and there are so many different variations. What I loved about it was I got to be in a dark room again, I got to see this image coming up on my plate again, it’s like magic,” says Hurley.

The collection of images on show at the Opera House were created in two parts. The first was shown at Cork Printmakers studios in 2018 and Hurley completed the full body of work in 2020/21. The use of different print techniques, inks and papers allowed Hurley play with tonal range and texture to capture the particular mix of adrenaline and fear that is in the air as performers prepare to take to the stage.

Maeve Lynch and Lynn-Marie Dennehy at the exhibition by artist Miriam Hurley at Cork Opera House. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“You could feel the nervous tension. It just fascinated me how different individuals dealt with it. I loved catching people unaware — for example, there is a picture of the actor Olwen Fouéré in the dressing room where she hasn’t even noticed me. I just love the intensity of it. She is so alone in her thoughts. These performers are so vulnerable. The capacity of the Opera House is about a thousand people. Putting yourself out there in front of a thousand people, I don’t know how they do it. I just loved seeing that and capturing that.”

Hurley went on to become a full member of Cork Printmakers and her work has been exhibited in Italy and London, and acquired by collections, including that of the Office of Public Works and Eli Lilly.

“Those opportunities…I never in a million years thought if I joined the Cork Printmakers, this would happen. It really has been an amazing journey for me,” says Hurley.