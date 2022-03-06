Tommy Tiernan Show review: Steve Coogan says he is 'not comfortable' talking about his emotions

The Tommy Tiernan Show was joined by a broad range of guests on Saturday night, including one of the UK's most recognisable comics.

Comedian and actor Steve Coogan spoke about how emotion drives him in his work and that his anger arises when he considers a topic important.

"I get angry about things that I think are important. I also am quite emotional," he told Tiernan.

"Love and anger can go hand in hand. If I'm angry about something I put it in my work. That's my catharsis, just chuck it all in the work and figure out how to talk about it through your work."

He said he is not usually comfortable talking about his emotions.

"I'm not actually very mean, I don't really talk like this to people very often about my background but I think I talk intellectually about things or subjects. Talking about what goes on inside you is quite vulnerable and not something I'm comfortable with. What I normally do is I get self conscious and I throw it in the work and it'll figure itself out."

He said he currently channels his emotions into his work.

"To me, I will go crazy if I couldn't put all the things I'm thinking into the stuff I write."

Also speaking on the show were fiddler Martin Hayes, joined by musician and filmmaker Myles O’Reilly.

"I'm very fascinated by the melody of our tradition, and the deep beauty in it, and the longer I'm with it, and the more I'm around it, the deeper more beautiful it appears to me," Hayes said.

He said Irish music always feels magical to him.

"Melancholy is like a gateway kind of emotion experience. It's an easier one,” he said.

“I want to touch free abandon and joy, like real joy, you know, and and have that experience as well."

Finally, computer scientist and author Dr Kate Devlin details how social media should be recognised as a top to connect people.

"What if you start a conversation with someone and that conversation is an experience to share something or to bond with something?" she asked.

"I was a single mother for five years and I was on Facebook. I joined a group with other single women, single mothers, and academia. And a lot of them live in America, a lot of them I've never met. But those women have been there for me at times when I needed to talk to somebody, and they would be on the other side of the world.

They've been through the same things I've been through and we were able to use that technology to keep in touch. And that, to me, feels like it's a proper friendship. We've never met, but we formed a bond. I think people do that all the time.

"Sure, [the internet has] given us all kinds of nonsense that you just don't even want to think about but for all the hate groups and porn and things that you don't really want to consider, there's a really powerful thing that bringing people together."