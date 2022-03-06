Five Things for the Week Ahead: Sex and nostalgia; CMAT at Cyprus Avenue

1|tv|

The Way We Were

RTÉ 1; Monday March 7, 9.35pm

A new series of RTÉ's social-history documentary series, drawing from the national broadcaster's archives. This time around - a look at love and sexuality in a changing Ireland.

2|live music|

CMAT

Cyprus Avenue; Wednesday March 9, 7pm

The queen of Irish country deigns to grace Cyprus Avenue with her presence on Wednesday night for a big night out to celebrate the launch of debut album, 'If My Wife New I'd Be Dead'

3|theatre|

Three Monologues

Abbey Theatre, Dublin; running until March 12

Over 100 years after the partition of Ireland, the Abbey Theatre explores its consequences through Jennifer Johnston’s Three Monologues - directed by Gea Gojak, Claire O’Reilly, and Laura Sheeran.

4|exhibition|

Port of Cork

Crawford Arts Gallery, Cork; ongoing until August

A selection of maritime paintings from the Port of Cork collection, including works by George Mounsey Wheatley Atkinson (1806-1884), Henry Albert Hartland (1840-1893), Robert Lowe Stopford (1813-1898), and Seán Keating (1889-1977).

5|film|

Foscadh

selected cinemas from Friday

When his over-protective parents pass away, friendless recluse John Cunliffe discovers their land to be extremely valuable, and he is forced to navigate the choppy waters of trust, vengeance and romance for the first time. Irish-language cinema starring Donal Ó Healaí.