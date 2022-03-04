Kaleidoscope announce James Morrison, Lyra & more for family-focused festival 

Cork popstar Lyra will perform alongside headliners Feeder, James Morrison and Dec Pierce’s Block Rockin Beats
Lyra, James Morrison and Ryan McMullen will play the Wicklow festival in June

Fri, 04 Mar, 2022 - 17:49
Nicole Glennon

Feeder, James Morrison and Dec Pierce’s Block Rockin Beats will headline Kaleidoscope Festival in June. 

The Wicklow family-focused music and arts festival announced the headliners today alongside a promise of "feel-good tunes and ultimate crowd-pleasing anthems".

Cork popstar Lyra, singer-songwriter Ryan McMullan, Indie rockers Hamsandwich and festival favourites King Kong Company were also added to the Blessington line-up.

Cork's Lyra will perform at the festival
The three-day festival on the historical grounds of Russborough House, Blessington, County Wicklow will take place from June 24-26.

Keeping in line with the family-friendly philosophy, the summer festival promises "much more than music" to capture everyone’s imagination with: 

  • the Rumpledumpus area
  • The Front Lawn Stage
  • The Hippodrome Theatre
  • Cinema Under The Stars
  • Wonderland Junior
  • Wonderland Teen
  • the Scrumdiddlyumptious Festival of Food
  • The Big Hooley
  • and the World’s Largest Bouncy Castle

all back in action this year. 

Tickets bought for Kaleidoscope in 2020 are still valid for the 2022 festival.

Early Bird Weekend Family Camping tickets are available for €249 for a limited time at kaleidoscopefestival.ie

