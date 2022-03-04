Kaleidoscope announce James Morrison, Lyra & more for family-focused festival 

Feeder, James Morrison and Dec Pierce’s Block Rockin Beats will headline Kaleidoscope Festival in June.

The Wicklow family-focused music and arts festival announced the headliners today alongside a promise of "feel-good tunes and ultimate crowd-pleasing anthems".

Cork popstar Lyra, singer-songwriter Ryan McMullan, Indie rockers Hamsandwich and festival favourites King Kong Company were also added to the Blessington line-up.

Cork's Lyra will perform at the festival

The three-day festival on the historical grounds of Russborough House, Blessington, County Wicklow will take place from June 24-26.

Keeping in line with the family-friendly philosophy, the summer festival promises "much more than music" to capture everyone’s imagination with:

the Rumpledumpus area

The Front Lawn Stage

The Hippodrome Theatre

Cinema Under The Stars

Wonderland Junior

Wonderland Teen

the Scrumdiddlyumptious Festival of Food

The Big Hooley

and the World’s Largest Bouncy Castle

all back in action this year.

Tickets bought for Kaleidoscope in 2020 are still valid for the 2022 festival.

Early Bird Weekend Family Camping tickets are available for €249 for a limited time at kaleidoscopefestival.ie