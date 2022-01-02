Lyra: ‘I eat a lot of raw garlic and make my own natural antibiotic'

CORK singer Laura McNamara, better known by her stage-name Lyra, had big plans for New Year’s Eve, but Covid has left them in the cold.

“I was supposed to be singing on stage at Dublin Castle to a sold-out audience,” she says. “Now I’m not and I’m gutted.”

The Bandon native admits she cried when she found out the New Year’s Eve Countdown Concert had been cancelled.

“I had been really looking forward to getting back on stage. It has been way too long.

“I just want the music industry to get back on its feet. It’s one blow after the next.”

Looking ahead to the coming year, Lyra says she wants to tour as much as possible in 2022.

“Touring is where I really come alive and it’s an important part of music for me. It’s people streaming, buying my music and buying tickets to my shows that makes me who I am today and they deserve to be entertained and to know how much they mean to me at my shows.”

Lyra said she is looking forward to touring in 2022. Picture: Glen Bollard

What shape are you in?

I’m in OK shape. I could be better but I’m happy and healthy so that’s all that really matters at the end of the day. At this time of the year, I let loose on eating sweets and meeting my friends for mulled wine - that’s what Christmas is for.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I eat a lot of raw garlic and make my own homemade natural antibiotic. I believe you start from the inside out with your health and a healthy gut is a healthy body. My dad introduced me to apple cider vinegar years and years ago before it became a health staple.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Ice cream. I just can’t get enough of it. Even on freezing days, I hound into ice cream, there is never a day an ice cream doesn’t make me feel better.

What would keep you awake at night?

Overthinking. I’m always thinking about how I can make my music or performance better and it can have me scribbling on my notebook until the early morning. I think about some of my best song ideas or concepts in bed and I have to get up find my phone and do a voice recording so I remember in the morning.

How do you relax?

Listening to spa music has always helped relax me, and I can play it anywhere which helps. It gives me that time to think of nothing and let my mind have some rest.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Katie Taylor is a hero. Her passion and dedication to her sport have always blown my mind. And Roy Keane.

What’s your favourite smell?

Tom Ford Noir. It’s powerful. In the summer it would be Chloe as it’s feminine, light and fresh.

When is the last time you cried?

Yesterday, looking at a video of my niece and nephew. When I’m away I miss them so much.

What traits do you least like in others?

Rudeness. There is no need to be rude to anyone. Everything can be said in a kind manner no matter what you say. Trolling is a massive thing these days and it’s awful. People always say to me ‘that’s what you sign up for in your industry’ and I don’t agree. I never signed up for being bullied or abused online and no one ever should be put through that. I’m human just like everyone else and because I’m sometimes in the spotlight doesn’t mean I don’t feel hurt by people’s words or actions against me.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

My lack of self-love. I can be very hard on myself in all aspects of my life — my looks, my weight, my songs, my vocals et cetera and I can really put myself down rather than accept who I am, what I am and where I am in life. I can always do better but I need to have a more positive attitude on how I can improve rather than give myself deconstructive criticism.

Do you pray?

Yes. When I’m I feel lost or lonely or scared. Also, when I take off and land on a plane.

What would cheer up your day?

My nieces and nephews — seven-month-old twins and a two-year-old. They are so pure and innocent it really makes me realise what life is all about and how important it is to cherish the ones you love.

What quote inspires you most?

What does not kill us makes us stronger.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Home.