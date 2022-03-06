Book Review: Writer goes undercover for insight into policing in Paris

Having previously written about periods undercover in factories, a call centre and a branch of Lidl, amongst others, Gendrot considers infiltrating the police a personal challenge. He has questions he wants answered.

He signs up to become an adjoint de sécurité (ADS), the lowest rung on the policing ladder, something like a community policeman. ADS, derisively termed ‘contract cops,’ have fewer powers and receive less pay than regular police.

After just three months training (compared to the twelve undergone by recruits to the police proper) he passes out, but to his disgust is assigned as a driver to a psychiatric infirmary run by the police, a strange institution unknown elsewhere in Europe.

He finds the attitude among nurses and orderlies towards their patients shocking, but this is relatively mild compared to what he discovers when he achieves his goal, after a year of ferrying patients around, of being assigned as a working flic to a commissariat in Paris’s 19th arrondissement, a working-class area with a high proportion of immigrants and a reputation for difficulty.

Here he enters into a world of casual racism, sexism and homophobia, where the beating up of suspects is routine and where such flagrant breaches of the rules are regularly covered up by other officers who witness the abuses ("what happens in the van stops in the van"), and by their superiors.

He learns quickly that the term ‘bastard hunt’ refers to a patrol looking to make arrests and that the ‘bastards’ are usually non-white people. (A study of police stop and searches in France revealed that the disparity in the ethnicity of those stopped by police was considerably higher than in the UK or US).

After witnessing a serious beating given to an immigrant youth he wonders how the boy could ever trust the police again.

He too becomes part of the culture of cover-up, and struggles between his horror at what he witnesses and his desire to stay undercover and finish his stint, so as to write the best book he can.

After his six months in the 19th, he remarks on how his own levels of compassion and empathy have plummeted. In such a short period he has become a cop like his colleagues, hardened and disillusioned.

There is another aspect to the book. Gendrot writes about the extraordinarily high suicide rate among French police officers, which is 36% higher than in the general population. This he attributes to poor pay, daily encounters with violence, and the hatred directed by some sections of society towards those in uniform.

Macron’s neo-liberalism managerialism, which entails the setting of impossible targets for police departments, is also the cause of much stress for policemen and women on the ground and a contributory factor to the death rate.

Divided into short chapters and easily read in a sitting or two, this vivid and engrossing book makes, ultimately, for very depressing reading.

One inevitably wonders what a similar investigation into our own police force might reveal.