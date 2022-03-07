Monday TV Tips: Flower power in Dingle and women's health lessons

Women’s Health Lessons

From 7am, RTÉ Player

Dr Monica Oikeh, GP, presents a series of short but essential ‘Women’s Health Lessons’. Covering everyday tips such as working with your menstrual cycle, and important information on your cervical screening test and how to do a self breast exam.

Coronation Street

Virgin Media One, 8pm

The world's longest-running soap opera begins a new chapter with a move to three hour-long episodes at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Faoi Bhláth

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Aedín Ní Thiarnaigh and Dr Amanda Browne

Aedín Ní Thiarnaigh visits the Dingle Peninsula to meet Darach Ó Murchú, who makes a medicinal tincture from daisies. She visits Brigit’s Garden in County Galway, where manager Jenny Beale explains how we can bring about a revival of the traditional meadow by planting the humble Yellow Rattle. Aedín also meets with herbalist Karin Muller of Solaris Tea, who gives her an insight into the health benefits of the cowslip, which can be made into a tasty tea.

The Way We Were: The Way We Loved

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

This episode is an archive based journey through a century of Irish courtship and dating rituals, habits and taboos taking-in engagement, wedding and honeymoon trends and our often shocking attitudes towards sexuality and family planning.

Upcoming episodes cover our relationship with our homes and houses; the changes in the way we dressed; and how we spent our leisure time.

Sport

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur v Everton, 8pm, Sky Sports

Radio

Binneas Béil, R na G, 3pm:

Concertina player Pádraig Rynne’s new album Begin With The End in Mind is presenter Áine Hensey’s Album of the Week.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Film director Steven Benedict speaks about the impact and legacy of archetypal gangster film The Godfather on its 50th anniversary.