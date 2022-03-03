Question of Taste: Cork-based artist Emma O'Hara picks her favourite art and music 

Emma O'Hara is a visual artist originally from Dublin/Wexford, but is based in Cork city. A graduate of Limerick School of Art and Design, Emma was awarded a bursary with Cork Printmakers for 12 months, and currently works there as a studio manager.

Her most recent exhibition with Sample Studios is entitled The Sun Casts A Shadow, and is on display at the Lord Mayors Pavilion in Fitzgeralds Park until March 9.

Best recent book you've read:

I recently started The Hearts of Invisible Furies by John Boyne, and it’s captivating. It shows the story of Ireland from the 1940s to today through the eyes of an ordinary man. So far it’s heartbreaking and highlights Ireland's dark past, but there are some lighthearted laughs throughout.

Best recent film:

Promising Young Woman… It’s very dark! It’s about a wounded sociopath who lives at home with her parents. She’s a med school dropout out and her only aim in life is to avenge her best friend's rape.

Best recent exhibition you’ve seen:

Saturation, which is currently showing in the Crawford Art Gallery. It explores lives/experiences through the use of colour. I also love that it includes artists in all stages of their career.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

Joon Moon's Chess (Opium Factory Remix).

First-ever piece of art that really moved you:

It’s so hard to say but I remember Richard Mosse's exhibition, The Enclave, in Limerick in 2014. The exhibition consisted of photography and film installation in Ormston House and a pop-up gallery close by. He used Infrared film developed by the military to detect camouflaged targets. The film transforms green into a brilliant pink. It's a deeply moving installation depicting war stories in Congo.

The best art exhibition you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!):

I went to Fuerza Bruta aerial performance in Limerick I think as part of Limerick city of culture. It was held in an old Dell warehouse. It’s an Argentinian theatre group. It was an exhilarating performance that consisted of music, lights, aerial displays that filled a whole new sensory level.

Fuerza Bruta at Limerick City of Culture in 2014.

Tell us about your TV viewing:

I’m just finished the latest season of Succession. It’s hilarious and so well written.

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

I love Dave Fanning on 2fm. He has some great interviews with artists, writers and musicians. He priorities a lot of Irish music which is a bonus. When I’m in the studio I tend to listen to true crime, history podcasts and sometimes political. Rory Hearne has a great podcast called Reboot Republic on inequality, housing and social issues.

You're curating your dream exhibition– which three artists are on the bill, living or dead?

I’m not much of a curator but I love an immersive experience in a gallery so the three artists I would love to see would be James Turrell, Yayoi Kusama and Anish Kapoor.

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why?

I think I would go back to the 1980s just for the music. I would have loved to see Live Aid. Especially, I would have loved to see Queen live.

In your own life, have you been doing anything in particular in relation to climate change, biodiversity, etc?

I suppose my work is focused on the topic of climate change and the decay of our natural environment.

But it’s hard sometimes not to feel a little bit of a loss when it comes to the climate crisis. There’s a lot we can do as individuals, changing small habits day to day. I would love to see the Government focus on more infrastructure focusing especially public transport outside of Dublin.

But in my opinion, it should not be down to the working class, low-income earners or the poor to take the hit for the damage caused by enormous corporations and the top 1% wealthiest of the world's population.