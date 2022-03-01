Who will win Irish album of the year? All ten nominees profiled 

Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neill - In the Game (Rosaleen Records / Rosa Productions)

Mick Flannery’s third Choice nomination, following 2008’s White Lies and his self-titled LP two years ago, is just reward for a fruitful collaboration with Clare singer Susan O’Neill. It all began with the 2020 duet Baby Talk, which won Best Original Song of The Year at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards.

They expanded on the idea, creating a concept album a la A Star is Born (more Kristofferson and Streisand than Cooper and Gaga) over lockdown about a rocky relationship - note: they’re not a couple - that might well mark Flannery’s creative peak. It’s at once delicate and brittle but radio-friendly; their voices just work so well together.

Bicep. Picture: Dan Medhurst

Bicep – Isles (Ninja Tune)

Belfast DJs/producers Matt McBriar and Andy Ferguson released their self-titled debut album in 2017, the likes of Glue catapulting them into 10,000-capacity venues when Covid hit in March 2020, halting their momentum. Their story actually goes back more than a decade, with a blog, Feel My Bicep, which became a treasure trove for crate-diggers.

They had an eclectic taste and that’s evidenced in Isles, which was created in a matter of lockdown months, the planned second album put on the shelf in its stead. And you can sample their myriad tastebuds across these 10 tracks, with Bollywood and sci-fi in the mix. It’s a dance album you could imagine in the club - but it’s one that got many through lockdown at home.

For Those I Love - For Those I Love (September Recordings)

Producer David Balfe’s ode to his late best friend and former bandmate Paul Curran, who died a couple of years ago. At times emotional, at times joyous, throughout its tight, visceral nine tracks, For Those I Love demands your attention. It’s underpinned by dance music and the Streets, while referencing Dublin landmarks (the Shelbourne crowd at Tolka Park is sampled) and peers like A Lazarus Soul and James and Pam (from Murder Capital and Pillow Queens, respectively).

But there’s also a furious anger that rages - against an unjust society (“Da crashed the bank but kept his job”) and the realisation that Balfe’s friend is gone, though he lives on in the voicenotes peppered across the album and through Balfe himself (“I deserve to make it through these traumas”).

HousePlants - Dry Goods (Bone China Records)

Another collaborative album built out of an initial debut song two years ago. This time, Clare electronic producer (and fiddle player) Daithi teams up with Bell X1 frontman Paul Noonan for an LCD Soundsystem-inspired romp around the house - their initial link-up was Take the Wheel on Daithi’s previous album, the Choice-nominated LOSS.

Though ‘HousePlants’, ‘Dry Goods’, and opening track ‘What’s With All The Pine?’ are hardly subjects to get the blood racing, they put on a good show, and the likes of Companero are infectious. Made in lockdown, they’ve been adamant that live is where they will thrive.

Kojaque.

Kojaque - Town’s Dead (Soft Boy Records)

The Dublin rapper’s debut - unless you count Deli Daydreams, a 27-minute mixtape which was actually nominated for the 2018 Choice Prize. Town’s Dead is double the length, but is similarly bursting with ideas and showcases his myriad talents throughout. The title track, which samples a Gilla Band favourite, is unhinged and raucous, its rallying cry - “town’s not dead it’s just dormant” - a sad reflection of Irish society in 2022.

Jinty Boy Blues and No Hands are a heady centrepiece, a quiet turn that showcases Kojaque’s quality songwriting. “It's important to talk about those intimate feelings that you can't speak to your friends about,” he has said of them. Meanwhile Sex N Drugs and the Maverick Sabre-featuring Casio show Kojaque’s ear for a hit.

Orla Gartland - Woman on the Internet (New Friends Music)

Currently on a US tour with Dodie, London-based Dublin singer-songwriter Orla Gartland has tried on a few hats over the course of her decade-plus of making music, from Carly Rae Jepson sheen to her current incarnation of indie-pop truthteller.

Still only 27, Gartland’s self-released debut speaks about the Things That I’ve Learned, telling us on the opening song to ”Never buy the jeans that you've never seen, you'll regret it” and “Don't compare your face to the other faces, it's not worth it”.

There are many similarly stirring life lessons to be found across this album - Gartland, who made her name on YouTube and maintains a Patreon account, makes an undeniable connection with listeners both young and old.

Elaine Mai – Home (Elaine Mai)

Galway producer Elaine Mai says all of the songs on her long-gestating debut album relate to the theme of belonging, whether it be in the club (Mother), in love (Go Slow), or in a place (Coolock).

The shortest album on the shortlist, clocking in at a tick over 33 minutes, Home revels in a similar dancefloor-orientated euphoria as Bicep, with guest vocalists including MayKay, Ailbhe Reddy, Loah, and Sinead White - indeed Mai says the album is a celebration of women, who face myriad struggles including radio play.

How fitting that so many of the songs here would fit right in on stations’ daytime playlists.

Saint Sister - Where I Should End (Saint Sister)

Derry/Belfast pair Gemma Doherty and Morgana MacIntyre follow up their Choice-nominated debut, 2018’s Shape of Silence with a more confident, fully formed affair. There’s still plenty of harp - see the relaxing interlude of House 9 - but it’s not as obvious.

After hiding themselves on the debut, thinking that’s what ‘serious artists’ do, the pair demand your attention, standing front and centre on the artwork. MacIntyre’s songwriting is the undoubted highlight, referencing Elena Ferrante’s My Brilliant Friend, abortion, love, loss, and friendship.

Their harmonies still soar, and joyous pop moments abound - Dynamite and Karaoke Song are meant to be sung with arms around your best friend.

Conor O'Brien, Villagers.

Villagers - Fever Dreams (Domino)

Five albums, five Choice nominations for Villagers aka Conor O’Brien, who has only won the gong once, for second album Awayland. He sounds happier than ever - “feels like floating on the essence of a dream”, he sings seducingly on The First Day, the first single and clear standout of the album.

There’s something for all kinds of Villagers fans here: So Simpatico, all seven minutes of it, is sweet, before turning into fully fledged smooth jazz; Restless Endeavour is a snippet of a 12-minute full-band jam; and you can pick out any number of sumptuous choruses.

Soda Blonde - Small Talk (Velveteen Records)

Four-fifths of Little Green Cars formed Soda Blonde and, led by Faye O’Rourke, they’ve left behind their previous band’s Americana tinges for full-on Fleetwood Mac gloss. Charting life in their 20s, Small Talk is full of standout tracks, from Terrible Hands to the defiant In The Heat of The Night.

O’Rourke’s soaring vocals demand attention - she’s a superstar in waiting - but the production throughout is superlative, the string arrangements evidence of how the foursome have developed. A starry debut from a band quickly proving to be a force to be reckoned with.