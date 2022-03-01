Cheap Irish Homes is back - and they're calling out for house-hunters

Looking for a gaff, but don't mind a bit of adventure? Right this way.
Kieran McCarthy and Maggie Molloy in Cheap Irish Homes

Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 12:07
Mike McGrath Bryan

RTÉ house-hunting series Cheap Irish Homes is returning for a third eight-episode series - and they want you to get involved.

Maggie Molloy, of Instagram account @cheapirishhouses, and building engineer Kieran McCarthy, are hitting the road again in search of more bargains and fixer-uppers.

“Often Cheap Irish Homes will need a bit of love, so enthusiasm for a spot of DIY and some elbow grease will go a long way", Molloy says. 

"If you're handy with a cement mixer, you've come to the right place!" 

Maggie Molloy and Kieran McCarthy with house-hunters Ralph and Miriam NicCaba, from series two of Cheap Irish Homes
Maggie Molloy and Kieran McCarthy with house-hunters Ralph and Miriam NicCaba, from series two of Cheap Irish Homes

In return, Maggie will help relocators and families find the perfect homes in the most unusual of circumstances - from former pubs, to countryside gems.

Among the gems that the duo picked out for home-hunters last series were midlands gems for remote-working Dubliners looking to relocate; a former post office in Co. Clare that delivered the goods; and in one case, a house in Mallow that went untouched for over a hundred years - who knows what's on the table this time around!

  • Applicants must be available for filming over a number of days between April and September 2022.
  • To apply to take part in the show, please email: cheapirishhomes@cameoproductions.ie

