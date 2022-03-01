Electric Picnic 2022: Line-up, date and ticket info will be revealed next week 

Following a three-year hiatus thanks to Covid-19, festival organisers have confirmed that the line-up and ticket information for this year's Electric Picnic festival, in Stradbally, Co Laois, will be announced next week.

EP Republic Limited has applied to Laois County Council for a licence for the early September event, generally considered to be the final flourish of Ireland's summer season of weekend music festivals.

The four-day event, set to run from Thursday September 1 to Sunday September 4, will see its first tranche of headliners and other talent announced on Thursday March 10, while tickets will go on sale on Friday March 11 - as well as news on the status of tickets purchased for the cancelled 2020 and 2021 events.

"After three very long years, we’re delighted to finally say that we’ll be announcing the Electric Picnic 2022 line up next Thursday 10th March, with tickets going on sale the following morning, 11th March at 11am."

Changes are afoot, with a maximum crowd capacity of 70,000 daily, confirming a long-mooted expansion of attendees and on-site accommodation, while planned new stages include 'Fishtown', and the 'Mind and Body' stage - the latter replacing the Body and Soul area of the festival after its 2019 departure.

The council application, subject to three weeks of consultation by officials, stakeholders and the community, says the campsite, arena entrances and arena layouts have been reviewed and amended accordingly to accommodate the additional capacity.

Body and Soul's standalone festival has also announced its 2022 event in Co Westmeath, running June 15 to 17 - including a smaller capacity for more reluctant post-Covid revellers, and a surprise slate of headlining artists.