Podcast Corner: American show digs into impressive history of Shannon Duty Free

The 99% Invisible podcast has been running since 2010 and is approaching its 500th episode. It’s a good show to dip into every now and again and easy to binge - episodes clock in at around 30 minutes and you’ll always feel that bit smarter for having listened.

A recent episode, No 477 Call of Duty: Free, discusses the establishment of the Shannon duty-free store - the first in the world. The podcast lauds Brendan O’Regan for coming up with the idea. Born in Sixmilebridge - so-named, they say, because it has a bridge and is six miles from Limerick (we don’t question such things, do we…), “he just had a persuasive ability to get things done”, says biographer Cian O’Carroll.

The podcast features an interview with O’Regan in 2004, for an oral history, during which he explains how his chiding of a chef at Shannon led to the world’s first Irish coffee, subsequently offered to guests at the entrance to the airport’s restaurant.

From there came the idea for the duty-free store. He gave officials from around the world free advice on how to set them up, then in 1959 he brought about the Shannon industrial free zone, a variation on the duty-free shop, a development that was also exported around the world, with the Chinese taking a particularly keen interest.

As business in Shannon boomed, O’Regan set about housing workers — Shannon was Ireland’s first new town in hundreds of years, the podcast notes. We’re told: “At the time, O’Regan viewed the entire Shannon experiment in explicitly anti-colonialist terms. [O’Regan:] ‘Because I could see that our poverty had come from the fact Britain had stopped us industrialising.’”

At the conclusion of the episode, Roman Mars asks Kevin Caners, who reported the story, what O’Regan’s legacy is in Ireland. “Even in Shannon, the town he basically built, among younger generations he isn’t all that well known,” says Caners.

“O’Regan mentioned in the oral archive, that he felt far too much attention and praise went to him when so many people worked on these ideas — from the restaurant and the duty-free store to the Shannon free zone — and were responsible for them succeeding and working. But nevertheless, it’s still amazing to me how far the legacy of one person can go when the circumstances are right.”

One wonders if the podcast might rekindle talk for Shannon, Limerick, and Ireland, to rightfully honour Brendan O’Regan.