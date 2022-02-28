Live music review: Brilliance from Big Thief at National Stadium, Dublin

★★★★☆

“I want to do this for a long time,” Big Thief vocalist Adrianne Lenker tells a captive, heaving crowd halfway through their set at Dublin’s National Stadium on Saturday night. Five albums in six years, the latest the sprawling 20-track Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, to go along with a plethora of solo records, has marked them out as a band in which to lose yourself.

During their hour and 45-minute set on Saturday, Lenker and her bandmates - former husband Buck Meek, bassist Max Oleartchik, and drummer James Krivchenia - look like they get lost in the music themselves. Meek sidles in his spot, kneading his guitar, Krivchenia throws himself about his minimalist set up, while Oleartchik and Lenker often sit or turn their back on the crowd to fiddle with feedback and play with their amps.

More than half of the songs they play on the night are from the new record, released a couple of weeks ago and which listeners are still figuring out. So are the band - a particularly ropey Time Escaping, during the encore, has them explaining the studio magic behind the recorded version.

Lenker’s proclamation that she wants to do this for a long time comes when she confesses the first half of the set sounded muffled to her (“Feels like I’m inside of a sock”) because she had earplugs in, trying to protect her hearing.

If there were any early issues, it wasn’t particularly evident. While Meek has guitar issues earlier on Flower of Blood, it’s still one of the songs of the night, dripping in heavy reverb while Lenker’s voice rings out: “When you touch me.” That voice is what has marked Big Thief out as special. You hang on Lenker’s emotional outpouring; her howls rile the crowd, her drawl draws them in, her tender lyrics as if she’s singing directly to you.

Though there’s a lingering country element to Dragon New Warm Mountain, live (thankfully?) it’s not played up too much - indeed, Spud Infinity, with its cry of “what’s it gonna take?” and Lenker’s stream-of-consciousness verses, is, ahem, barn-storming, and Red Moon has the line of the night: “That’s my grandma!”

Big Thief, far from a ‘serious’ indie band, are having fun - and are funny; Lenker’s quickfire response to a call for the hokey pokey: “I used to do the hokey pokey but I turned myself around.”

What of the older songs live? Masterpiece bursts into life near the end of the set, Mary is simply beautiful, while Not features an impossibly long outro.

Big Thief have already crafted an expansive, diverse songbook. If they were the little band that could, a few years ago, now they’re undoubtedly one of the best bands in the world.