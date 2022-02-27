Book review: Declan O’Rourke’s first novel reaches back to the suffering of past generations

When reading the first novel by one of the country’s most successful songwriters it is hard not to pay particular attention to what he says about a song sung by one of his characters.

It is 1846 in Macroom, County Cork, and Cáit and her family, like many more around her, are feeling the terrible grip of the famine as it begins. She sings to her daughter. O’Rourke said it is to entertain herself and her children. But it is so much more — a terrible effort to banish hunger, to bring comfort at a time of sadness and to connect with others who have felt the same pains: “… the songs connected her to people far and away and beyond in different times. To her own people, no matter how distant they were, or how long any of them were gone from her.”

O’Rourke is connecting with our ancestors too. Not with song this time but with this meticulously, lovingly and exhaustively researched account of the Great Famine. It is historical fiction where his research is the making of more than the scaffold of the storytelling, it also informs the creation of the characters.

One can imagine the compelling power that the shelves of the pawnbroker’s had on the writer’s imagination, containing those last valuable bits and pieces that desperate families dust off and bring forward to get some shillings that might push the prospect of starvation further away. This theme plays out tragically to the end in relation to one of the main characters pawning his late father’s shoes.

In another powerfully emblematic moment, the poor people arranging to travel from their homes to a gathering in Macroom to discuss their plight, light fires from dried grasses as one father tells his daughter they are doing this so that God will see them.

The Pawn Broker’s Reward by Declan O’Rourke

Set entirely in the first year of the famine, there are the terrible omens of what is to come but more heartbreakingly there are the flickering embers of hope that would be extinguished in the years to come.

O’Rourke concentrates on the efforts of Pádraig and Cáit Ua Buacalla to keep themselves and their children alive on the scraps of gruel doled out in Macroom and the paltry handouts they get closer to home. He also relies heavily on his research of the documented meetings of the board of the Macroom Union Workhouse. From this we get a detailed picture of very much more than a natural disaster but of the spectacular systematic neglect and doomed attempts to counter it. The meetings document the debates about how best to serve the destitute, a lot of which could be summarised as Nero fiddling while Rome burns.

Running to 500 pages, a lot of it consisting of circular debates at these local authority meetings and the fallout from them, the novel is overlong. To the extent that a longer read might immerse us more fully in the awful human struggle for survival it is understandable, but in the painstaking detailing of bureaucracy failing, the point is well made at the beginning and then it is made again and again.

The beginnings of this newspaper when it was the Cork Examiner are imagined where the proprietor John Francis Maguire engages with young correspondents Justin McCarthy and Thomas Crosbie back in 1846. Very evident throughout O’Rourke’s novel is his respect for the business of documenting history at first hand.

John Francis Maguire might have cut many pages from Declan O’Rourke’s first novel while also finding deep within it an earnest and fastidious labour of love as it reaches back to the suffering of past generations.