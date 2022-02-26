Book review: The Library suggests our love affair with books is likely to go on

I LEFT the Museum Tavern in London and crossed the road to the British Museum which back then incorporated the British Library, with its magnificent round reading room. I sat at a desk as I awaited delivery of a copy of Krafft-Ebing’s Psycopathia Sexualis (the sort of medical textbook, as Time magazine once noted, that librarians once kept locked away). Back in the Museum Tavern afterwards, it suddenly dawned on me that I might have sat at a desk once occupied by Karl Marx or George Bernard Shaw, frequent users.

Years later I was taken on a (partial) tour of the Vatican Library, organised by a kindly Irish Dominican who was one of the main librarians. Along the way, I was shown a fourth century fragment of St Mark’s Gospel.

These are two of my favourite memories of libraries, though the place I loved most of all was the old County Library on the Mardyke in Cork — a place I came to know as a teenager, and where I fed my autodidactism.

Libraries are vital repositories of information, knowledge and wisdom, and places where the realities of times past can be brought vividly alive. Without a sense of history we are impoverished. Libraries can also be places of respite, where we can just rest and savour the poetry of Yeats or the dramas of Euripides.

This new book (I wouldn’t have guessed that a history of “the library” would run to over 400 pages) ranges far and wide, covering the extraordinary story of the library from Alexandria to the age of Google.

The Library: A Fragile History by Andrew Pettegree & Arthur der Weduwen

One of the things that surprised me was how petticoat power was the key to the enormous success of Mills & Boon romantic novels. And while in the first half of the 20th century, public libraries were reluctant to stock books outside of the literary canon (Shakespeare, Dickens, Trollope, Chaucer, etc), it soon became apparent that the books many women wished to read didn’t fall into this category.

“These readers sought a particular genre, light, sentimental tales of love, yearning, heartbreak and reconciliation, all in the space of 250 pages: romance.”

And so enter Mills & Boon, which was established in 1908. “By 1939, Mills & Boon had 450 novels in print, all published in editions of 3,000 to 8,000 copies. Most of all, Boon had discovered the golden secret of brand loyalty.” By 1992 the publishers were selling 182m copies a year.

“Romance never attracted much admiration or attention from literary critics, yet in one respect it represents a remarkable triumph for female agency, pursued with the dogged devotion of the novels’ own plucky heroines, in face of critical and official disdain.” So, henceforth, no more cocking of the nose at Mills & Boon.

For me, the most interesting chapter of the book is one entitled “Libraries, Books and Politics”. Throughout the 20th century, the library community has had to deal with official interference. “The problems of discrimination, choice and official interference were as acute in the second half of the twentieth century as at any point in history. Living in the shadow of nuclear annihilation, libraries could provide either a respite from everyday worries, or a storehouse of ideological reinforcement for the verities of East or West.” So today we have the Patriot Act in the USA: “This Act requires libraries in the United States to provide the department of Homeland Security with access to readers’ borrowing cards on request”.

This enthralling book ends on a positive note. With fears of a post-book world emerging in the age of Google, and with technology moving at lightning speed, the death of the book just refuses to happen. “The book lives on, for precisely the reason Jeff Bezos, looking for the right product, fixed upon books at the core of Amazon.”